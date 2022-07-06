ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Norwegian ends pre-cruise COVID testing – where local rules allow

By Nathan Diller, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04dumx_0gWSRSH200

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced an end to its pre-embarkation COVID testing requirement for cruises where local restrictions do not require them, the company said Wednesday.

The policy change takes effect on Aug. 1 for its brands, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

"The relaxation of the testing policy is in line with the rest of the travel, leisure and hospitality industry worldwide as society continues to adapt and return to a state of normalcy," the cruise line operator said in a news release . "The Company continues to strongly recommend all guests be up to date on vaccination protocols and test at their convenience prior to travel."

Norwegian added that all of its sailings are still taking place under its "SailSAFE health and safety program which will evolve along with the public health environment."

Is the cruise industry coming back?: After more than 2 years under a COVID cloud, the answer is yes.

Celebrity Cruises’ newest ship: Beyond in every sense of the word

What does the change mean for U.S. ports?

The company said pre-embarkation testing will stay in place for trips from places that have local testing rules, including the U.S., Bermuda, Canada and Greece.

In the U.S, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still requires pre-embarkation testing for ships participating in its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships, according to its website. Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises all participate in the program.

The change comes as cruise travel is returning to normal more than two years after the pandemic shut down the industry, with bookings on the rise and fleets ramping back up.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Norwegian ends pre-cruise COVID testing – where local rules allow

Comments / 6

SM
2d ago

Hopefully Royal Caribbean and the others will follow suit. This has just been non-sense and caused more Covid induced fear.

Reply(3)
2
Related
TheStreet

As Covid Rages, Royal Caribbean, Carnival Could Drop Testing Rules

Covid has not gone away, but vaccines have limited its impact on cruise ships. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report, and the rest of the cruise lines sailing out of U.S. ports require all passengers 12 and over to be vaccinated. In addition, all crew members must be vaccinated and all passengers must show a negative test taken no more than two days before their sailing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Cruise Line Drops Pre-Cruise Covid Testing Rule

The major cruise lines walk a delicate line. They need to take the actual steps required to keep their passengers safe and they also need to be aware of how things look to the outside public. It's a mix of practical covid policy balanced with covid theater. You have to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Video shows Norwegian Cruise ship hit iceberg: 'Titanic 2.0'

A video went viral this week after it showed footage of a Norwegian Cruise Line ship that hit an iceberg in Alaska over the weekend. The cruise company cut short the remainder of its scheduled trip due to damage from the collision. In the viral video, a passenger can be...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Oceania Cruises#Program
TheStreet

Cruise Lines Call for CDC to Change Covid Testing Policy

With the United States government dropping mandatory covid tests for international travelers, the cruise industry remains the only travel business that still requires testing. The decision by the Centers for Disease Control, which takes effect June 12 allows people to fly to the U.S. without taking any sort of covid test, which should lead to an increase in travel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Greece
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
TODAY.com

American Airlines says it will stop flying to these 4 airports amid pilot shortage

A pilot shortage has prompted American Airlines to end services beginning in September to some airports in Iowa, New York and Ohio, the company has announced. The services, according to a company statement to NBC News on Wednesday, will cease on Sept. 7 at the Dubuque Regional Airport in Iowa, the Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, which are in New York and the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Ohio.
DUBUQUE, IA
cruisehive.com

How Much Do Cruise Ship Workers Make?

Ever wonder how much cruise ship workers make? If you are considering a career in this field, you may find the statistics alluring. What draws most people to this profession is a desire to see the world, travel to exotic destinations, and deepen their love of the sea. While it...
TRAVEL
UPI News

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

526K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy