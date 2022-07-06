ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mailboxes blown up by suspected fireworks on Fourth of July in Poquoson

By Ellen Ice
 2 days ago
POQUOSON, Va. - Police are investigating after two mailboxes were blown up by suspected fireworks in the early morning of July 4.

The two incidents happened on Kelsor Drive and Wythe Creek Road in Poquoson around 4:40 a.m.

Both mailboxes were destroyed, with pieces being blown into neighboring yards. Doorbell camera footage shows a fireball following the explosion coming close to the front porch of one of the houses.

Poquoson police told News 3 that because there was no mail inside the mailboxes, the act of destroying the mailbox is not a federal offense.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

