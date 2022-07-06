Crash involving train blocks roadway in Talladega County
UPDATE: The roadway is cleared and has been reopened. From The Tribune staff reports TALLADEGA COUNTY — A single-vehicle...www.trussvilletribune.com
UPDATE: The roadway is cleared and has been reopened. From The Tribune staff reports TALLADEGA COUNTY — A single-vehicle...www.trussvilletribune.com
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0