Crash involving train blocks roadway in Talladega County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A car accident in a drop top Camaro has claimed the life of a 29-year-old man and injured several others. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 29-year-old Antonio Laden Haynes was driving a convertible Cheverlot Camaro in the 3700 block of Decatur Hwy around 7:30 p.m. when he lost control of the car. The vehicle rolled over and multiple unrestrained occupants were ejected.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO