Talladega County, AL

Crash involving train blocks roadway in Talladega County

By Hannah Curran
The Trussville Tribune
 2 days ago

UPDATE: The roadway is cleared and has been reopened. From The Tribune staff reports TALLADEGA COUNTY — A single-vehicle...

Community Policy