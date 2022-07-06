ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Nevada housing program aims to close minority homeownership gap

By Rachel Moore
 2 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Las Vegas home prices remain at record highs, Nevada Rural Housing is offering a program to help families buy a home. Home At Last assists with down payment and closing costs for prospective home buyers with moderate to low household income.

“When people are planted in their roots, in their own home, it does great things for community development,” said Kevin Hickey, Home At Last business development specialist.

The 2020 Census Bureau recorded the largest minority home ownership gap in 60 years. In Las Vegas, 28 percent of African American families are homeowners, 41 percent of Indigenous families own a home and 47 percent of Hispanic families own a home, in comparison to their white counterparts with 60 percent of homeowners. Nevada Rural Housing looks to close that gap.

“We know that owning a home is the biggest way to create generational wealth and starting that now or any time,” Hickey said. “It’s never too late, it’s never too soon.”

Hickey added that when more Nevadans are able to purchase a home of their own, we all benefit through stronger, more stable and economically vital communities.

fed up AMERICAN
2d ago

Always prefferential treatment for ppl. of color 1st is rediculous.Setting up for lack of incomes willows homes as did under OBAMA.

Reply
4
BPatriot
2d ago

Are single dads who have to give up 30% of their income through divorce and child support with joint custody part of this inequality…or no because I’m white?

Reply
2
 

