Things are looking really good right now for star Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Booker’s stellar year keeps on getting better. He has just extended his endorsement deal with Nike, which will keep him as the main face of the business through 2029, the company said on Thursday. Booker has been with Nike for seven years now after initially signing with the brand prior to being selected by Phoenix in 2015 and then renewing in 2018. This new deal means he will be with Nike for at least 15 years total.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO