Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt celebrates 15th birthday with buy-one-get-one special

By Bryan K. Chavez
 2 days ago
Forget about cake and ice cream. How about cake and frozen yogurt? Happy Birthday, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt!. The popular shop is celebrating 15 years of bringing smiles to froyo fans of all ages. In honor of the shop’s 15th birthday, they’re giving customers a sweet deal....

LivingCheap

LivingCheap

Living on the Cheap helps you live well on less money, with tips and deals on dining out, saving and spending, technology, family life, entertainment, cooking and shopping, and more.

 https://livingonthecheap.com

