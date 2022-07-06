ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Safest Sunscreens to Buy—and Which Ingredients to Avoid

By Tik Root
TIME
TIME
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09EcEq_0gWSQgiX00
Getty Images

Sunscreen is a summertime must. It protects against ultraviolet light exposure that has been linked to skin cancers, as well as changes commonly associated with aging. Because of these proven benefits, sunscreen has remained largely uncontroversial for much of its nearly century-long history.

In recent years, however, chemicals found in the vast majority of sunscreen have come under scrutiny by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and others. While the subject still needs further study, concerns include ingredients making their way into the bloodstream, possible hormonal effects on humans—especially in young people—and the potential degradation of coral reefs when certain sunscreens make it into the ocean. A committee at the National Academies of Sciences is exploring some of these health and safety questions and is expected to release a report in the coming months.

Here’s what experts say is the healthiest approach to sun protection.

How does sunscreen work?

There are two basic types of sunscreen: physical and chemical.

Physical sunscreens, which are also known as mineral sunscreens, sit on top of the skin and block UV rays. “They are instantaneously effective,” says Dr. Julie Karen, a dermatologist and spokesperson for the Skin Cancer Foundation; users don’t have to wait the 15 minutes or so that chemical sunscreens require before the ingredients offer full protection. There are also only two active ingredients in physical sunscreens—zinc oxide and titanium dioxide—and these are generally good for sensitive skin, she says.

The main downside of physical sunscreen, Karen explains, is that it can leave a chalky or pasty appearance on the skin. Chemical sunscreen solves that issue because it is absorbed into the skin, where it then absorbs ultraviolet light and converts it to non-damaging heat. There are currently about 16 chemical blockers approved for use in the United States, and many more than that in other countries.

“The chemical sunscreens are much more elegant,” says Karen, though both can be effective at blocking short- and long-wave ultraviolet light.

Which sunscreen is safest?

Many dermatologists say that the best sunscreen is the one people will tolerate and actually use. But there are open questions about the human and environmental health impacts of chemical sunscreens.

The chemical that has perhaps garnered the most attention is oxybenzone. “That is the one that is shown to have the most penetration,” says Dr. Henry Lim, a dermatologist at the Henry Ford Medical Center and former president of the American Academy of Dermatology. “And it’s the one that’s been shown to have the most environmental effect.”

In a 2020 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, FDA researchers studied six active ingredients in chemical sunscreens—oxybenzone, avobenzone, octocrylene, homosalate, octisalate, and octinoxate—and found that the skin absorbed all of the chemicals at ​​“concentrations that surpassed the FDA threshold for potentially waiving some of the additional safety studies for sunscreens,” the study authors wrote. “While additional data are needed, results showed that all six active ingredients were absorbed into the body’s bloodstream—even after a single use,” the FDA wrote of the findings, and “once absorbed, these active ingredients can remain in the body for extended periods of time.” Other studies have shown that oxybenzone can affect hormone production, though many of those look at relatively high concentrations in rats. However, the FDA continues to consider products with all of these chemicals safe.

“The FDA has reiterated that absorption does not equal risk and advises for the continued use of sunscreen while they work with industry to study the issue,” says Karen. But, she emphasizes, “if you are concerned about oxybenzone for any reason, I recommend choosing a sunscreen without it.”Oxybenzone also has an impact on the health of the ocean, says Katie Day, environmental science and policy manager at the Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on protecting beaches and water. When the chemical is exposed to ultraviolet light, it can lead to coral bleaching. One study published in the Archives of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology in 2016, found that it “poses a hazard to coral reef conservation and threatens the resiliency of coral reefs to climate change.” The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association lists oxybenzone among ten chemicals found in sunscreen that “can harm marine life.”

In 2018, Hawaii became the first state to ban the sale of sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate. Other places, from Key West, Florida, to the U.S. Virgin Islands, have followed suit with similar or even more restrictive bans.

In 2019, the FDA requested more research from sunscreen manufacturers, and the National Academies of Sciences also has a committee looking into effects of chemical sunscreens. Day, however, isn’t waiting for the results to tell people to avoid chemical sunscreens. “I would advise against their use completely,” she says.

What to know about benzene

In 2021, the Internet was abuzz with headlines questioning the safety of sunscreen. The impetus was the discovery of the cancer-causing chemical benzene in certain sunscreens, which were mostly sprays. The online pharmacy and lab Valisure tested nearly 300 batches on sunscreen from more than five dozen manufacturers and found that 27% of them contained the carcinogen, even though benzene was not a listed ingredient. Some manufacturers, such as Johnson & Johnson and Coppertone, issued voluntary recalls for their products.

“The contamination may be related to inactive ingredients in drugs such as carbomers (thickening agents), isobutane (a spray propellant), or other drug components made from hydrocarbons (chemicals made of hydrogen and carbon),” the FDA wrote on its website. Karen stresses that the issue was not inherent to sunscreen, but rather a manufacturing problem that companies have taken steps to correct. “This should not make people fearful of sunscreen,” she says.

What sunscreen should I use if I’m concerned?

Lim tells his patients that all approved sunscreens are safe to use, but that anyone who is concerned about the health or environmental impacts of particular chemicals must carefully read the label’s ingredient list. Even the term “reef safe” can’t be taken at its word because it’s unregulated, he says.

“It’s simpler and more practical to go with mineral sunscreen,” he says, which does not contain any of the chemical filters. Day agrees and also recommends looking for the label “broad spectrum,” because it will provide protection against the widest range of ultraviolet light.

Experts add that sun management starts even before a person’s choice of sunscreen. People should seek out shade and wear long, light clothing as well as wide-brimmed hats, saving sunscreen for the areas that are still exposed. Then, they should make sure to continue to reapply every couple of hours when exposed to the sun—and Karen, Day, and Lim all expressed an aversion to spray sunscreens, which can be difficult to properly apply and run the risk of unintended inhalation during application.

“Sun protection is a total package,” says Lim. “Sunscreen is an important component, but not the only component.”

More Must-Read Stories From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

The 19 Best After-Sun Products for Ultimate Skin Relief

It's no surprise that summer months are usually met with loads of time spent outdoors, which can also lead to increased risk of sunburn—even with dedicated sunscreen use. "Although everyone is at risk of developing a sunburn, those with fair skin are more likely to develop a sunburn, as darker skin tones have more melanin, which may provide some protection against developing a sunburn," Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at Manhattan Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery in New York City, and adviser at BioRepublic, tells BAZAAR.com.
SKIN CARE
In Style

10 Popular Hair Growth Products Made With Dermatologist-Approved Ingredients to Shop at Amazon

Amazon's beauty department is a treasure trove of haircare products, especially those designed to keep your tresses thick and long. And as someone who has a history of trichotillomania, I'm constantly on the hunt for hair growth products. But I'm not just looking for any standard hair treatments; I'm in the market for ones with ingredients that are scientifically proven to help.
HAIR CARE
InsideHook

Why Americans Don’t Have Access to the World’s Best Sunscreens

It’s no longer surprising to hear a dermatologist, cosmetician or significant other remind you that you should be wearing sunscreen every day. At this point, we all know the risk: One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime, according to an estimate cited by the American Academy of Dermatology.
SKIN CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
Popculture

Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
FOOD SAFETY
Health Digest

If You're Looking To Get A COVID Booster, Should You Wait Until The Fall?

If you're due for another COVID-19 booster shot, you may be wondering whether you should get it now or wait until the fall when cases are predicted to surge again and a new vaccine is expected to become available. Unless you have recently tested positive for COVID-19, however, there is no reason to wait to get your second booster shot (via WebMD). In fact, experts recommend getting it right away, especially if you're immunocompromised. "There is a high level of community transmission right now, so it's better to get it as soon as you are eligible to allow time to build up antibodies," Hannah Newman, the director of infection prevention at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told WebMD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us What Vitamin C Does To Our Skin

From serums and oils to moisturizers and sunscreens, Vitamin C has made its way into virtually every type of skincare product under the sun. Whatever you’re looking for, you can likely find an option that contains this ingredient. And with all the hype around it in the skincare sphere, you may have found yourself asking: what exactly does Vitamin C do? As it turns out, the answer is a lot! This water-soluble antioxidant nutrient can do wonders for your skin, especially when it comes to diminishing signs of aging.
SKIN CARE
TIME

Doctors in Anti-Abortion States Now Have No Idea When They're Allowed to Save a Pregnant Person's Life

One of the first patients emergency medicine physician Dr. Taylor Nichols ever treated on his own was a woman who had an ectopic pregnancy—a dangerous condition in which a fertilized egg grows outside the uterus, potentially causing life-threatening bleeding if it ruptures the organ in which it’s growing. She came into the hospital stable. By the time Nichols examined her, she was hemorrhaging.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Sunscreens#Drugs
Health Digest

What Experts Want Gen Z To Know About Sun Safety

It can be tempting to want a summery glow, but being aware of the risks of skin damage is important for staying safe in the sun. While protecting against the sun's rays might seem like common knowledge, a new survey shows that Gen Z may be under-educated on the dangers of sun exposure.
SKIN CARE
Mashed

Should You Really Avoid Canola Oil For Cooking?

Canola oil is known for its light flavor and high smoke point and is a common ingredient in countless dishes. The oil, which comes from a crop that grows on multiple continents and produces bright yellow flowers, is often utilized in heat-intensive cooking methods like deep frying, sauteing, baking, and grilling. Its uses aren't limited to heat-based cooking, though. Canola oil is also a common ingredient in salad dressings and can even be used around the house (it can make a cheap, easy pesticide, for instance) and in beauty and hair products.
FOOD & DRINKS
TIME

Now That BA.5 Is Dominant, Stopping It Will Be Difficult

Around the world, the latest Omicron subvariant, BA.5, is quickly becoming the dominant strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It just took the top spot in the U.S.: As of the last week of June, BA.5 made up more than half of all new COVID-19 cases, according to new estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s up 10 percentage points compared to the prior week.
SCIENCE
WBBM News Radio

Is diet soda bad for you? Myths debunked

Many people drink diet soda because they believe it's a healthier alternative to regular soda. Others love Diet Coke so much that they'll only get it from McDonald's because it "tastes better." While nutritionists have been claiming for years that diet soda is bad for us, The Washington Post's food...
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Fashion
Seniors Guide

Stroke Risk for Women

This overview of stroke risk for women looks at risk factors and suggests ways to prevent disability or death from a stroke. It may not be widely known that women face unique risk factors for stroke throughout their lifetime. Gender-related experiences such as pregnancy, preeclampsia, and certain types of birth control medicines increase stroke risk. Chronic stress can increase the risk for high blood pressure, a leading cause of stroke.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Popculture

Chocolate Chips Recalled

Consumers of a specific chocolate chips are warned of a recall in Canada. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

Americans Still Disagree on Practically Everything About COVID-19

Since COVID-19 first began spreading in the U.S., Americans have disagreed about the national pandemic response, arguing over everything from vaccines to masks, home schooling to quarantining. Now, a new survey by the Pew Research Center suggests that little has changed. The survey of more than 10,000 adults was conducted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

TIME

66K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy