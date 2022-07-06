Fugitive sex offender captured on out of state warrants

AUBURN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office recently located and detained a fugitive sex offender in the Auburn area.

According to a Saturday report from the sheriff’s office, Robert A. Whiting Jr., a fugitive from Maryland, had been staying in the Auburn area.

Authorities had reportedly been attempting to make contact with Whiting regarding his failure to register as a sex offender, as well as the violation of his probation.

High volumes of calls from concerned residents throughout the area concerned for the safety of themselves and other citizens assisted in the eventual location of Whiting, whose capture was implemented by Lt. Cox in conjunction with the West Virginia State Police Department.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the WVSP who always assist us in our endeavors, to the point that we feel that we are one agency,” read a statement released by the department.

Whiting has been arrested and charged with failure to register as a sex offender.