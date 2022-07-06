ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

UPDATE: Route 19 shutdown in Raleigh County after police pursuit ends with shots fired

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QrDVP_0gWSPvkP00

UPDATE: ROUTE 19 northbound lanes will be shut down indefinitely as crews are on the scene of a police purist that ended in shots fired.

There is no timeframe on when Route 19 will reopen.

Stay will LOOTPRESS for further updates.

—————

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Emergency officials are on the scene of a pursuit that has ended with shots fired.

The incident is in front of Buffalo Wild Wings and Crossroads Chevrolet near Route 19.

Route 19, both north and southbound lanes are shut down.

Details are limited. We know all police and fire officials are ok, but the suspect is down.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

UPDATE: WVSP investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Raleigh County

UPDATE:West Virginia State Police release update on suspect who was shot in Raleigh County. A short time later, the suspect was located at Big Lots near the Raleigh Mall in the stolen vehicle. The suspect refused to stop for officers and a pursuit ensued leading into Fayette County and back into the Bradley area of Raleigh County. The pursuit ended when the vehicle became disabled off of Route 19 in Bradley.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
police1.com

Video: Armed man shot, killed along highway after pursuit

BECKLEY, W. Va. — An unidentified man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers Wednesday morning near the Crossroads Mall in Beckley. The West Virginia State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department, who were on the scene for several hours, have not released any information about the incident.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

More details emerge after a police chase and shootout

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office closed a day of investigation on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 after a police shootout in Beckley. West Virginia State Police stated that on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:47 A.M. calls came in for an armed...
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Buffalo, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Crime & Safety
WDBJ7.com

Stolen cattle reported out of Pulaski Co.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating stolen cattle and the person who purchased the animals after a suspect confessed and was charged. The department received a report on July 1, 2022 for a larceny from the Snowville area of five...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

UPDATE: Suspect who was fatally shot in Raleigh County is identified

—————- UPDATE: West Virginia State Police release update on suspect who was shot in Raleigh County. A short time later, the suspect was located at Big Lots near the Raleigh Mall in the stolen vehicle. The suspect refused to stop for officers and a pursuit ensued leading into Fayette County and back into the Bradley area of Raleigh County. The pursuit ended when the vehicle became disabled off of Route 19 in Bradley.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

West Virginia State Police identify man killed yesterday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police released the identity and circumstances surrounding the shooting yesterday, July 6, at the intersection of Crossroads Mall and Rt. 19. West Virginia State Police have confirmed the man’s identity as Matthew Scott Jones, 36, of Culpeper, Virginia. Today, July 7, WVSP have made their official report […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WTRF

Officers reportedly shoot armed suspect in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. — According to a news release from the West Virginia State Police, on Wednesday, July 6, at approximately 9:47 am, initial calls reported an armed suspect fleeing from a crash scene off of Dry Hill Road in Raleigh County. The suspect then stole a truck reported...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Area UTV Accidents Leads to Life Flight for Individual

According to the Summersville Fire Department, a recent UTV accident in Nicholas County resulted in the need for the rider to be medically transported. The accident took place July 5 near Summersville. The call initially went out as a missing persons call to emergency service providers. Those involved in the...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTV

One person life-flighted after UTV crash

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said one person was flown to the hospital after a UTV wreck in Nicholas County on Wednesday. Rescue crews were initially sent to look for a missing person near Summersville before receiving information that the person went missing after going for a ride on a UTV, according to the Summersville Fire Department.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Section of Fayette County road closed off for construction

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A section of road in Fayette County will be closed off until further notice Thursday to accommodate ongoing construction. According to a traffic alert issued by Sheriff Mike Fridley of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a section of Keller Avenue in Fayetteville is set to be closed off on Thursday for an indeterminate period due to construction currently taking place in the area.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Two Oak Hill men facing felony charges

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Two Oak Hill men are facing felony charges in Fayette County. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Friday, Deputies performed a traffic stop on a driver in Glen Jean. As he went to open the glove box to get the vehicle’s registration, a bag of methamphetamines allegedly fell out. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies say they found a scale, a large amount of cash, a large number of suboxone strips, and multiple EBT cards with different names than those in the vehicle.
OAK HILL, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Reports: Law enforcement officers shoot man on West Virginia highway

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Several law enforcement authorities shot a man on a federal highway in West Virginia, news outlets reported Wednesday, and video of the shooting was circulating on social media.Authorities did not release details or respond to requests for more information.In the video, the man walks onto the four-lane freeway near the city of Beckley while holding what appears to be a handgun. At least a half-dozen law enforcement officers are in pursuit with their guns drawn. The man alternately points the object in his hand at his head and raises it in the air several times while facing the officers and then turning his back and walking away.An officer shoots the man, who falls to the ground. Then authorities fire several more times, even as he lies unresponsive.The West Virginia State Police, Raleigh County Sheriff's Department and the Fayette County Sheriff's Department did not return calls from The Associated Press seeking comment Wednesday.
BECKLEY, WV
SCDNReports

Woman Indicted in Connection with Fatal Nicholas County Shooting

Woman Indicted in Connection with Fatal Nicholas County ShootingSCDN Graphics Department. United States Attorney Will Thompson announced today that a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment against a Nicholas County woman related to the June 3, 2022, shooting in which one Nicholas County sheriff’s deputy was killed and another was wounded.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Boil water advisory lifted for Joseph Street, other areas

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company lifted a precautionary boil water advisory Friday for the Joseph Street, Ridge Avenue, and Railroad Avenue areas of Raleigh County. The precautionary advisory, issued on Thursday, applied to 206 through 218 ½ Joseph Street, 301 through 312 Ridge Avenue and 200...
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman struck by lightning in her kitchen

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy