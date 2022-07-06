UPDATE: Route 19 shutdown in Raleigh County after police pursuit ends with shots fired

UPDATE: ROUTE 19 northbound lanes will be shut down indefinitely as crews are on the scene of a police purist that ended in shots fired.

There is no timeframe on when Route 19 will reopen.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Emergency officials are on the scene of a pursuit that has ended with shots fired.

The incident is in front of Buffalo Wild Wings and Crossroads Chevrolet near Route 19.

Route 19, both north and southbound lanes are shut down.

Details are limited. We know all police and fire officials are ok, but the suspect is down.