ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPAX

Man dies following accident at Flathead County landfill site

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zFUrY_0gWSPs6E00

KALISPELL - A man died over the weekend following a single vehicle accident at the Flathead County Landfill.

Jeff Kruckenberg, who worked for 25 years with the Flathead County Solid Waste District, was involved in a single-vehicle accident shortly after 7 a.m.

Flathead County Public Information Officer Steven White says Kruckenberg was driving on Disposal Road toward US Highway 93 in his personal vehicle when the crash happened.

MTN News

Kruckenberg suffered life-threatening injuries and later passed away.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash and White says the Montana Department of Labor and Industry will also look into the incident.

“I’d like to send my deepest sympathies to the family, and he was a valued employee,” Flathead County Commissioner Brad Abell said.

The Flathead County Solid Waste District will be closed beginning at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, to allow staff to attend the funeral services.

Full operations will resume on Saturday.

Comments / 1

Related
NBCMontana

Fatal crash prompted closure of landfill sites in Flathead Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead County Solid Waste District announced it will be closed starting at noon on July 8. This closure will allow staff to attend funeral services for an employee who passed away Saturday morning. Flathead County Solid Waste District says it will resume normal hours on July...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
The Western News

Eureka man accused of killing father in custody in California

A Eureka man accused of killing his father on Memorial Day is in custody in Los Angeles County. According to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, it was notified on June 30 that Joshua Joseph Sauls, 23, the son of the victim John Sauls, was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
EUREKA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landfill#Traffic Accident#Kalispell
Flathead Beacon

Employee Killed in Vehicle Accident at Landfill

A 25-year veteran employee of the Flathead County Solid Waste District on Saturday morning was involved in a fatal single-vehicle accident while driving eastbound toward U.S. Highway 93 on Disposal Road at the landfill, according to a Flathead County press release. Jeff Kruckenberg succumbed to injuries following the accident, which...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

2 new officers sworn in for Polson Police Department

MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson Mayor Eric Huffane swore in two new police officers and promoted another to the rank of Patrol Sergeant at city council meeting on July 6. On July 6, 2022, at the Polson City Council meeting, Mayor Eric Huffine swore in two new police officers, Chance Peasley and Marcus Lindquist. Mayor Huffine also promoted Officer Aaron Sutton to the rank of Patrol Sergeant.
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

Illegal camping on gravel bar near Blankenship raises concerns

KALISPELL, MONT. — Residents near the Blankenship gravel bar are upset with the U.S. Forest Service over illegal camping at the gravel bar. “Blatant disregard and no management, I mean, it's y'all come and do whatever you want. They seem to think management is posting a sign every season change, it's kind of like a Marriott with 100 rooms,” said Friends of the Flathead River director Dan Diamond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Whitefish Pilot

Severe storm drops damaging hail across Flathead Valley

A severe thunderstorm ripped across parts of the Flathead Valley on Thursday evening, dropping lime-sized hail on some locations. Trent Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula, said his office received a significant number of reports of ping pong and golf ball-sized hail that damaged vehicles and homes along the storm’s path.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Illegally introduced northern pike put Montana ponds, lakes at risk

MISSOULA, Mont. — Recent surveys found northern pike growing in population in the Shady Lane Pond in Evergreen and Lake Mary Ronan near Dayton. Northern pike are non-native fish species to Montana except in the Saskatchewan River drainage on the east side of Glacier National Park. The illegally-introduced species...
MONTANA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaverhead, Blaine, Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Blaine; Broadwater; Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Fergus; Flathead; Gallatin; Glacier; Granite; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Madison; Meagher; Mineral; Missoula; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Sanders; Silver Bow; Teton; Toole SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 448 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVERHEAD BLAINE BROADWATER CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FERGUS FLATHEAD GALLATIN GLACIER GRANITE HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MADISON MEAGHER MINERAL MISSOULA PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI SANDERS SILVER BOW TETON TOOLE
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Emergency Contraception Purchases Remain Steady in Flathead Valley Amid National Spike

The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson and its possible implications for contraceptive protections have sparked nationwide concerns about birth control access. While northwest Montana’s pharmacies have yet to see the emergency contraception demand surges that have overwhelmed online retailers and national chains, requests for birth control have risen in the area’s clinics. In the midst of uncertainty about reproductive legislation, local healthcare providers hope to reassure residents about birth control options, which remain accessible and legal in Montana.
KALISPELL, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Frightening Evening on a Montana Lake Ends Without Tragedy

At over five square miles and depths exceeding 200 feet in some areas, it is big enough to command your attention while out in a boat. Fortunately, getting so much recreational pressure this time of year usually means you're not far from other watercraft should you find yourself in distress. That was the situation this week that no doubt aided in the rescue of five people whose boat sank on Whitefish Lake in northwest Montana.
KPAX

KPAX

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy