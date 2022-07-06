Manchester Day Camp - Session 2

Do you have a box full of old cell phones that are no longer needed? Perhaps you have an old push mower that hasn’t worked for years. Instead of throwing those items in the trash, drop them off at the City of Manchester’s Electronics/Metal Recycling event on Saturday, July 16. From 8-11 a.m. at Schroeder Park, any St. Louis County resident can drop off a variety of electronic and metal items at no charge. There is a limit of two TV's free of charge. For more information on the event, call Midwest Recycling Center at 636-223-0150 or go to manchestermo.gov and search “electronics/metal recycling.” The collection event is funded by a grant from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health utilizing County Landfill surcharge funds.

MANCHESTER, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO