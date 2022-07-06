ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, MO

Manchester Day Camp - Session 2

manchestermo.gov
 2 days ago

Keep your child active this summer! Campers will play...

manchestermo.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manchestermo.gov

Next Electronic/Metal Recycling Event Set for July 16

Do you have a box full of old cell phones that are no longer needed? Perhaps you have an old push mower that hasn’t worked for years. Instead of throwing those items in the trash, drop them off at the City of Manchester’s Electronics/Metal Recycling event on Saturday, July 16. From 8-11 a.m. at Schroeder Park, any St. Louis County resident can drop off a variety of electronic and metal items at no charge. There is a limit of two TV's free of charge. For more information on the event, call Midwest Recycling Center at 636-223-0150 or go to manchestermo.gov and search “electronics/metal recycling.” The collection event is funded by a grant from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health utilizing County Landfill surcharge funds.
MANCHESTER, MO
manchestermo.gov

Beginner Golf

Want to learn the game of golf or improve your skills? These classes cover both full swing and short game (putting, chipping, pitching, and sand) and are offered at The Landings at Chesterfield. Our 5 week class is instructed by the award winning Golf Channel Academy with Maria Palozola and her talented staff at St. Louis Golf Lessons (StLouisGolfLessons.com)
CHESTERFIELD, MO
manchestermo.gov

Manchester Police to Host a Blood Drive

The Manchester Police Department is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Wednesday, July 27. From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. visit the Manchester Justice Center to donate blood or power red, which collects red blood cells but returns plasma and platelets to the donor. A donation time can be reserved by going to redcrossblood.org. Reservations are required as walk-in appointments will not be accepted.
MANCHESTER, MO
manchestermo.gov

Next Conversation with the Mayor Is Set for July 13

Do you have a question regarding the City of Manchester that you would like the mayor to answer? Or do you have a suggestion for him that could make Manchester a better place to live, work and play? Mayor Mike Clement is making himself available to discuss many city-related topics during Conversation with the Mayor. On Wednesday, July 13, stop by the Manchester Justice Center at 6:30 p.m. and chat with the city’s highest elected official.
MANCHESTER, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy