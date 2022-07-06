ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

New Chancellor must focus on support for poorest workers, say business leaders

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpEOC_0gWSPMIK00
Financial News

Business experts have called on Nadhim Zahawi to help the poorest workers in order to aid the UK’s economic recovery as he starts his tenure as Chancellor.

It comes after Rishi Sunak stepped down from the role on Tuesday, in the aftermath of the row surrounding the Prime Minister’s former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

In Mr Sunak’s resignation letter, he said he could not agree an economic strategy with Boris Johnson because their stances are “fundamentally too different”.

Paul Drechsler, former head of the CBI and current chairman of London First and the International Chamber of Commerce, called on the new Chancellor to improve confidence by addressing the cost-of-living crisis head on.

I would say the most important thing to do is feed people that are hungry. That is a burning platform at the moment

“I think the most important thing to do is to give confidence in the UK as a country,” he told the BBC.

“We have a decline in investment, decline in exports, economic growth falling off, inflation rising, poverty escalating.

“I would say the most important thing to do is feed people that are hungry. That is a burning platform at the moment.”

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, agreed.

She said: “Those on the lowest incomes will be hit much harder by the cost-of-living crisis than those on the highest wages, and will see far more damage done to their overall financial resilience.

“This owes much to the fact they have far less wiggle room in their budgets, so they’re struggling to cope with rises in the cost of essentials.

“With less to fall back on, they’re more likely to wipe out any lockdown savings and turn to borrowing.

Rishi Sunak had already confirmed a 1% cut to the basic rate of income tax to 19% in April 2024. I believe the new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi will bring forward the cut to April 2023 and increase it to 2%

“It means that where the Government offers support, it may need to be targeted towards those with the greatest needs.”

On Wednesday, Mr Zahawi hinted that the planned corporation tax hike could be halted and said “everything is on the table” when asked about potentially cutting taxes.

Numerous experts have suggested the Prime Minister is likely to move for tax reductions soon in the hope it will win round party support.

Nimesh Shah, chief executive at Blick Rothenberg, said: “I expect Boris Johnson and his new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi to call an emergency Budget before the summer recess to make a series of tax announcements.

“Rishi Sunak had already confirmed a 1% cut to the basic rate of income tax to 19% in April 2024.

“I believe the new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi will bring forward the cut to April 2023 and increase it to 2%.”

However, JP Morgan’s Allan Monks raised concerns over further tax-cutting measures, saying: “We have been sceptical about the prospect for a broad-based tax cut in the near term.

“In addition to potentially adding to inflation concerns, Johnson would need to act very quickly to deliver this.”

Speaking at the Liaison Committee, Mr Johnson said “one of the benefits of Brexit is you can cut VAT on fuel”, before suggesting the new Chancellor might consider it.

Education Select Committee chairman Robert Halfon urged the Prime Minister to slash either fuel duty or VAT, as he said the situation has become “unsustainable”.

The PM recognised the “pressure is there” and told Mr Halfon “I hear you loud and clear”, before adding: “One of the benefits of Brexit is you can cut VAT on fuel.”

The Tory MP for Harlow pressed him further, saying: “Do you recognise that you need to slash it? You need to literally cut it by a significant amount because this is unsustainable.

“It’s hurting our frontline services, it is hitting our bus services, it is hitting transportation, and it’s hurting our businesses as well.”

Mr Johnson replied: “I hear you loud and clear. So, we have a new Chancellor, we will see where we get to all that.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Next PM must change course on protocol and legacy – Murphy

The next Conservative prime minister should abandon Boris Johnson’s approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol and the legacy of the Troubles, Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said. The Sinn Fein minister said the current chaos within the Tory party underlines the “futility” of the DUP boycott of the...
POLITICS
newschain

Johnson’s woes deepen with further resignations and leadership challenge

Boris Johnson’s attempts to battle for his job came under further pressure after more resignations and a leadership challenge from former ally Suella Braverman. The Prime Minister rejected calls to quit on Wednesday and dramatically sacked Cabinet rival Michael Gove, but was later hit with the departure of a third Cabinet minister – Welsh Secretary Simon Hart – and further demands to go from the Attorney General.
POLITICS
newschain

Rishi Sunak enters battle to be next Tory leader

Rishi Sunak has thrown his hat into the ring to become Tory leader with a promise to rebuild trust following the tumultuous premiership of Boris Johnson. The former chancellor – who quit on Tuesday helping to trigger an avalanche of ministerial resignations – announced his decision on Twitter saying: “Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country.”
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Robert Halfon
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

Six charts that show how the UK economy is in crisis

Britain has emerged from the pandemic with most economic indicators flashing red. The prospects for the UK economy have weakened this year and next in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a messy divorce process from the EU that remains unresolved and global supply chain blockages hitting many business sectors.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Why Stimulus Checks Could Come Back During Our Next Recession

Those payments may not be off the table permanently. The government has relied on stimulus checks numerous times to combat recessions. If economic conditions worsen, we could see another round of direct payments. These days, a growing number of experts are sounding warnings about a potential recession. Now the reality...
BUSINESS
Essence

Lack of Post-Civil War Reparations Made Wealth Gap Inevitable Says New Data

A new report says the pandemic has exacerbated the racial wealth gap, which was initially established post-Civil War. Many of us have heard about the damaging effects of the racial wealth gap between White and Black Americans and how it shows up in everyday life. It’s important to go back to the beginning, though.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Uk#Cbi#London First
Fortune

Most of your bosses are planning layoffs if a recession hits

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Recession storm clouds have been looming for quite some time. Turn left or right, and you’ll find economists and executives predicting and preparing for the worst, citing the invasion of Ukraine, high inflation, and the current cost of living.
BUSINESS
newschain

Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister

Beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to resign, it was confirmed today. Mr Johnson has spoken to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the partyconference in October, a No 10 source said.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Vox

How will we know if we’re in a recession?

A growing number of economists predict that the United States is headed for a recession in the next year. Polls have found that some Americans believe we’re already in one. But regardless of the dim forecasts and souring mood among Americans, it could take a while before we actually know if and when the country has tipped into a recession.
ECONOMY
newschain

Boris Johnson resigns as Tory leader with blast at ‘eccentric’ push to oust him

Boris Johnson resigned as Tory leader but delivered a broadside at the “eccentric” decision by Cabinet colleagues and MPs to force him out. The Prime Minister intends to remain in office until his successor is elected, a process which could take months, prompting a backlash from party grandees and political opponents over his attempt to “cling on” in No 10 until the autumn.
POLITICS
newschain

Johnson quits after support from ministers and MPs collapsed

Boris Johnson is quitting as Tory leader after ministers and MPs made clear his position was untenable. He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October. A No 10 source said Mr Johnson spoke...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Top Obama economic adviser Larry Summers says there WILL be a recession and gas prices will keep going up after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen insisted the economy was going to recover

Top Obama economic advisor and Clinton-era Treasury Sec. Larry Summers said that he thought Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen is wrong to say that there is 'nothing to suggest' the U.S. will fall into a recession. 'There's nothing to suggest that there's a recession in the works,' Yellen said at a...
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy