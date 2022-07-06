ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

All Bankhead Tunnel lanes back open after 18-wheeler cut in half: Mobile Fire & Rescue

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmMA2_0gWSPIlQ00

UPDATE (10:22 a.m.): Bankhead Tunnel is now open for traffic. Road crews have removed “roads closed” signs and traffic is flowing in both lanes. The tunnel was closed for nearly four hours.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Both lanes in the Bankhead Tunnel are closed after a crash involving a single 18-wheeler happened at around 6:49 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from Mobile Fire-Rescue, there is “no foreseeable timeframe for when the scene will be cleared and the tunnel re-opened.”

Bankhead Tunnel has a 12-foot clearance, while the average height of an 18-wheeler is 13 feet, six inches. The single-truck crash this morning resulted in the 18-wheeler slashed completely in half.

On June 20, Wallace Tunnel was shut down due to a vehicle being on fire, which caused traffic delays. The fire was caused due to a crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQDm2_0gWSPIlQ00

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast. To get the latest news from Mobile, Baldwin County and Pensacola, download the WKRG News 5 News App, and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Stapleton woman killed in Baldwin Co. crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that killed a Stapleton woman early Thursday morning. Amanda J. Castillo, 41, was killed while driving along U.S. Highway 90 in Baldwin County. Castillo’s sedan was struck head-on by a pickup truck. Castillo was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the ALEA.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man hospitalized after hit and run

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man remains hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run-driver on Dauphin Island Parkway on Tuesday night. Cody Cotter is in the intensive care unit at University Hospital. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Dauphin Island Parkway around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday on a report...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
Mobile, AL
Traffic
City
Mobile, AL
WEAR

23-year-old Pensacola man killed in crash on Mobile Highway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old Pensacola man was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Escambia County. It happened on Mobile Hwy. near Boulder Ave. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 6 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man pulled out...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Crash involving semi-truck and train, road closure in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash involving a semi-truck and a train in Atmore. The crash happened Wednesday, July 6, causing a roadblock at Atmosphere Road near Jacks Springs Road in Atmore. Currently, it is unknown if anyone was injured in the...
ATMORE, AL
AL.com

Why big rigs keep getting stuck in the Bankhead Tunnel

The warning signs are everywhere as you approach the Bankhead Tunnel. A digital lightboard flashes an alert to motorists about a 12-foot height clearance ahead. A sign is posted next to that board informing trucks carrying hazardous material to not enter the tunnel. On Government Street, as you approach the...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Traffic Accident#Mobile Fire Rescue#The Bankhead Tunnel
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama Forestry Commission employee killed in tragic accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Forestry Commission say they are investigating after an employee was killed in an accident on July 6 in Washington County. Officials say 36-year-old Brett Savage was with a crew removing a communications tower, when the tower fell and killed him. “Our...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ALDOT plans more diverging diamond intersections

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is so happy with its diverging diamond intersection in Baldwin County that it’s planning more, including one in Mobile. ALDOT spokesman James Gordon said the agency is targeting Virginia Street as part of the proposed new Mobile Bay Bridge project....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Stapleton woman killed Thursday morning in head-on collision

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Stapleton woman was killed in a head-on collision in Baldwin County Thursday morning, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. According to ALEA, the wreck that claimed the life 41-year-old Amanda J. Castillo happened just before 7 a.m. when the 2010 Honda Accord she was driving collided head-on with a 1997 Ford F250 driven by 30-year-old Foley man.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKRG News 5

Firefighters put out apartment fire off Rhea Avenue in Mobile

UPDATE (10 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue was able to put out the apartment fire off Rhea Avenue without any injuries. Firefighters were called after a duplex caught fire Tuesday, July 5, around 6:39 p.m. Firefighters were able to safely evacuate the nearby apartments and save three units. The apartment was a...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Survivor shares story after car sinks in Pascagoula River

A pretty typical summerlike pattern in place... the usual July heat & humidity with only a chance for a few hit-or-miss showers to pop up later today. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Beachfront subdivision coming soon to Biloxi. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. The subdivision will be...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

Lawsuit filed over mistaken demolition of family home in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jennifer Pulliam first told us about the destruction of her family property this past March. “I moved here when I was approximately ten years old,” Pulliam said. “This is my grandparents’ old homeplace. They bought it in 1965 and it’s been in our family ever since.” Now Pulliam is suing Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy