U.K.

Gloucestershire opens homes to more than 700 Ukrainians

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 700 Ukrainians have been given a place to stay in Gloucestershire under the Homes for Ukraine scheme. The government initiative allows UK residents to sponsor named Ukrainian nationals, with more than 1,000 applications received in the county. Excel fled Ukraine when Russia invaded and said the Gloucestershire...

BBC

Ukraine war: Is the tank doomed?

Images of destroyed Russian tanks - the shattered hull, broken turret, gun barrel blackened and burnt, pointing uselessly at the sky - have been a defining image of the war in Ukraine. It has led some to ask whether modern anti-tank weapons have rendered tanks useless on the battlefield. "This...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Russia taking 'operational pause' in Ukraine, analysts say

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Foreign analysts say Russia may be temporarily easing its offensive in eastern Ukraine as the Russian military attempts to reassemble its forces for what it hopes could prove decisive new assault on its neighbor. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned menacingly on Thursday that his forces “haven’t even started” to fight. Russian forces made no claimed or assessed territorial gains in Ukraine on Wednesday “for the first time in 133 days of war,” according to the Institute for the Study of War. The Washington-based think tank suggested Moscow may be taking an “operational pause,” but said that does not entail “the complete cessation of active hostilities.” “Russian forces will likely confine themselves to relatively small-scale offensive actions as they attempt to set conditions for more significant offensive operations” and rebuild the necessary combat power, the institute said. Russia’s Defense Ministry seemed to confirm that assessment, saying in a statement Thursday that Russian soldiers had been given time to rest.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war update: what we know on day 136 of the invasion

Luhansk’s governor said Russian forces were indiscriminately shelling populated areas on Friday, Reuters reports. “They are not stopped even by the fact that civilians remain there, dying in houses and yards,” Serhiy Gaidai said. Ukraine’s deputy prime minister has asked all residents in the Russian-occupied territories of...
POLITICS
#Gloucestershire#Ukrainians#Russia#The Homes For Ukraine#Polish
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
POLITICS
BBC

Georgia Guidestones: 'America's Stonehenge' demolished after blast

A granite monument in the US state of Georgia has been demolished for safety reasons after being damaged in a blast. An explosion early on Wednesday reduced one of the slabs at the Georgia Guidestones to rubble. CCTV footage showed a car leaving the scene and authorities are investigating. Despite...
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Japan mourns as body of assassinated PM Abe returns to Tokyo

Japan on Saturday mourned the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, whose body was being moved to Tokyo from the western town where he was gunned down at close range on the campaign trail. Abe's murder shook Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida describing the killing as a "barbaric act" that was "unforgivable".
ASIA
BBC

Security warning after sale of stolen Chinese data

President Xi Jinping has urged public bodies to "defend information security" after a hacker offered to sell stolen data of one billion Chinese citizens. In an advert on a criminal forum, later removed, the user said the data was stolen from Shanghai National Police. The hacker claims the information includes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Brittney Griner: Basketball star's wife calls on US to secure her release

The wife of a US basketball player detained in Russia has called on President Joe Biden to do "whatever is necessary" to secure her release. Cherelle Griner told a rally organised by her wife's team, Phoenix Mercury, that she feared she was not going to get justice from Russian officials.
NBA
BBC

China: MI5 and FBI heads warn of ‘immense’ threat

The heads of UK and US security services have made an unprecedented joint appearance to warn of the threat from China. FBI director Christopher Wray said China was the "biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security" and had interfered in politics, including recent elections. MI5 head Ken McCallum...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Are Covid cases surging where YOU are about to go on holiday? France and Greece are among the countries seeing a big rise in numbers as Brits prepare for summer vacations

Europe's top holiday destinations are seeing another surge in Covid cases as wary British tourists are warned of 'high levels' across the continent this summer. France, Greece and Italy are among the hotspots seeing infections creeping up after months of reduced virus concerns. The World Health Organisation called on countries...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Weekly grocery shop is up by 8.6 per cent in Britain but that is better than the US, Canada, Netherlands, German, Denmark and Sweden

The average UK weekly food shop has gone up by 8.6 per cent in the past 12 months as inflation and the cost of living crisis bite, new data shows. In Britain the rising price of food and drink is lower than the general consumer inflation rate that currently stands at a 40-year-high of 9.1 per cent, largely because it also includes petrol and heating bills which have risen dramatically in recent weeks.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Drive

Russia Now Firing S-300 Surface-To-Air Missiles At Land Targets In Ukraine: Official

The Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile system does have a little-known latent ability to strike land targets. Ukraine has claimed that Russia is now using its S-300 long-range surface-to-air missiles to attack land targets in Ukraine. The assertion, from the governor of the Mykolaiv Oblast, in southern Ukraine, suggests that Russia’s shortage of standoff weapons to attack land targets may well be worse than thought. The S-300 apparently does possess a little-known surface-to-surface capability.
MILITARY

