ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TxDOT ranks Permian Basin as one of the top areas for crashes

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h1fCy_0gWSP9u800

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation has a new campaign that reminds drivers to share the road. TxDOT says that in energy production areas like the Permian Basin, crashes between passenger vehicles and 18-wheelers and other large trucks lead to serious injuries or worse.

According to a recent news release, drivers are especially at risk in Texas’s energy sectors because oil and gas activity brings an increase in traffic and larger trucks to the area along with surrounding communities.

Just last year, more than 79,000 traffic crashes happened in the state’s 5 major energy production areas including the Permian Basin, which resulted in 1,119 deaths.

TxDOT says that a major reason why deadly crashes continue to happen is because of failure to control speed and distracted driving.

In an effort to keep our roadways safe, TxDOT asks drivers to leave room between you and large trucks such as big rigs and 18-wheelers.

Here are a few safety tips that TxDOT recommends drivers follow to avoid crashes, especially in areas that have a high number of accidents.

•Stay away from a truck’s “No Zones,” or blind spot areas in which crashes are more likely to occur. No Zones include areas along each side of the truck, the space up to 20 feet in front of the cab, and the area up to 200 feet behind the trailer.

Don’t tailgate. Maintain a safe following distance. Be sure you can see the driver in the truck’s side mirror.

•Pass trucks safely by waiting until you can see both truck headlights in your rearview mirror before moving back into your lane. Pass a truck only when it’s legal and safe.

•Never cross behind a truck that is backing up. The truck driver cannot see you, and you risk being hit.

•Don’t squeeze between a truck and the curb. Trucks make wide right turns, and the driver may not see you.

For more tips on how to stay safe on the road, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 2

Related
KHOU

Texas sees largest gasoline price drop so far in 2022, AAA says

HOUSTON — This week, Texas saw its largest week-to-week drop in average gasoline prices so far in 2022, according to AAA. A gallon of regular unleaded was 16 cents lower on average statewide Thursday than the week prior. The Houston area averaged $4.36 per gallon. Laredo had the lowest...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KXAN

Texas Burn Bans Map

The latest Central Texas burn bans, Travis County, Williamson County burn bans, and statewide Texas burn bans show where outdoor burning is currently prohibited in Texas due to drought conditions. Texas burn ban information is updated weekly.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Txdot#Permian Basin#Traffic Accident#Kmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
KAJA KJ 97

Texas Wheel Thieves Are Back, Leaving Cars On Blocks

The wheel thieves are back at it again, leaving cars on blocks in Frisco. WFAA reported that Alan Castro was excited for his brand new car, a 2022 Toyota Corolla. Recently, the thieves targeted his wheels. Castro said, "It happened again. The first time it was on cinder blocks, and...
FRISCO, TX
kgns.tv

Car and body found in Tamaulipas, possibly linked to missing Texas woman

TAMAULIPAS, Mex. (KGNS) - An investigation is underway in Tamaulipas, Mexico after a body and car are found in a ditch. According to the media outlet, El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo, a red SUV was found in a ditch near Puente Y on Lázaro Cárdenas highway. Tamaulipas officials found a deceased person inside the SUV believed to be a missing Texas woman, 68-year-old Maria Espinoza de Salinas from Roma, Texas.
ROMA, TX
B93

You Tuber Ranks The Top 10 Worst Cities in Texas

This video only ranks cities and towns in areas of south and east Texas, so Midland/Odessa and nothing near here are featured in this video. But here is the list of "cities," as they call them, that are the worst to live in but only a handful could be called cities, otherwise they are mostly small towns.
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Oil and gas tax revenue up 87% across Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman Wayne Christian applauds the Texas oil and gas industry following the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts’ announcement of record-breaking tax revenues from the industry. “Despite President Biden’s delusional desire to transition away from fossil fuels, Comptroller Hegar’s announcement reinforces...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy