A Lake City shooting suspect died when he failed to negotiate a curve on his ATV and collided with a concrete block Friday morning. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) release, deputies responded at 2:40 a.m. to the report of gunfire inside a residence at SW Richards Drive in Lake City where they found a male victim who was grazed by a bullet and did not require medical attention. Both the victim and a witness provided law enforcement with a possible suspect’s name and description of the ATV he was allegedly driving.

LAKE CITY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO