With the 16th pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Buffalo Sabres have selected Noah Östlund from Djurgårdens IF J20 of the Nationell. Östlund is one player that might be flying under the radar as he doesn’t get more attention compared to his teammates Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Liam Öhgren. But trust me, he should. Östlund is just as dynamic of a player as they are as he does a good job at pushing the pace of play with his speed and smarts. He’s responsible on both sides of the puck, but when he has control of the puck, he’s an extremely crafty playmaker with soft hands and the ability to find his way to the middle of the ice.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO