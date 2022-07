July’s cosmic weather begins gently, even if some of us have discovered that the world we live in is anything but. These realisations — about justice and the lack of it, about bodily autonomy and how fragile it is — are uncomfortable for those who are new to them. And they are grave reminders for the ones who have always lived on the edge of acceptability — or dangerously far beyond that edge. This tension between knowing and the cost of that knowing is mirrored in the sky on 3rd July when Mercury in Gemini makes a quincunx to Pluto in Capricorn.

