Biden's military recruiting crisis a demon of its own design

By Chuck DeVore
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s armed forces are facing the worst recruiting crisis since the end of the draft in 1973. The Biden Pentagon is blaming the economy. The reality is far more troubling. It’s human nature to avoid suffering and danger, if possible—unless it’s for a greater good. Even then, not...

Comments / 2

D J
2d ago

When is the Military going to remove Biden and his entire administration? Democrats are pathetic enemies of America.

Reply
3
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
Miami Herald

Haiti is on the verge of collapse. Biden must give the island the attention it deserves | Opinion

At this month’s Summit of the Americas, nations rallied together in pursuit of a stronger, safer Western Hemisphere. But one neighbor — Haiti — is on the verge of total collapse. Unless the Biden administration acts soon, the nice words and declarations of the summit will be eclipsed by a humanitarian disaster less than a thousand miles from Florida’s shores.
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
Salon

“We’re going to get these guys”: Candid Trump family documentary video obtained by Jan. 6 committee

Newly revealed video footage shows how close British filmmaker Alex Holder got to the Trump family in the lead-up to the January 6th insurrection. The family allowed Holder to gain exclusive access to them and the former president's inner circle in the period between the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Politico obtained a new trailer for the upcoming documentary "Unprecedented," which will stream on the Discovery+ network.
Fox News

President Biden Sells Out To China

Story #1: The Biden administration sells your fuel to China. Story #2: Texas Governor Greg Abbott fails to declare an invasion, and guarantees himself a ringside seat to Desantis v. Newsom. Story #3: Baker Mayfield & Kevin Durant. Two trades, and one star goes down.
Daily Beast

Russian Soldier Breaks Down: We Are Just Meat Here

Nearly five months into Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” and after myriad reports of troops resorting to desperate measures to ditch the war, Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday suddenly announced it was giving some soldiers in Ukraine’s Donbas a “chance to rest.”. The supposed...
Daily Beast

Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash

A Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities. An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was...
borderreport.com

366 migrants from 16 nations found in parked trailer in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican immigration authorities said Thursday they found a veritable United Nations of migrants aboard a freight truck. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said the truck was carrying 366 migrants, including people from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Yemen, Uzbekistan and South Africa. There were also people aboard...
Fox News

Democrats 'finally figuring out' what other Americans already understand about Biden: Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan claimed that Democrats are "finally figuring out" President Biden's harmful influence on the United States Thursday on "Hannity." REP. JORDAN: [Democrats are] finally figuring out what the rest of America … already understands. Jason, nine out of 10 - think about this - in the greatest country in history, nine out of 10 of our fellow citizens think America is on the wrong track. They think that because that's the case. We got a border that's in chaos, record gas prices, record inflation, record crime, attacks on our First Amendment, Second Amendment liberties, foreign policy - that's a mess. And what do they see from the president? They see a guy unfortunately, [who] can't put two sentences together, [who] doesn't show real leadership. So that's why the country gets it. And now even Democrats understand this is a disaster for the country, but also for their political chances in the upcoming election. I think it's the reason we're going to win, and I think there's a chance we're going to win real big.
Fox News

Rolling Stone outraged Supreme Court justices have prayed with evangelical groups: 'Serious Matter'

Rolling Stone alleged the Supreme Court could have been unduly influenced by praying with religious groups in a lengthy piece published Wednesday. Politics reporter Kara Voght wrote that Peggy Nienaber, vice president at Faith & Liberty, admitted that she has prayed with Supreme Court justices in a secretly recorded video after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
