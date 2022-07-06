Local motorcycle shop shares how they’re managing the state of the economy.

One local motorcycle store tells KRIS 6 News the price of the top three items you need for a motorcycle have all gone up.

President of Dynamo Cycle, Danny Clark said tires, batteries and oils are on the rise and they’re harder to keep in stock.

“I would say, there’s been an increase of at least 20% to 25% on average. There are brands that have gone up significantly more than that,” Clark said.

New research shows the price of a motorcycle has gone up slightly compared to last year. Causing stress at Dynamo Cycle.

Clark explained why prices have been on the rise.

“Production costs, moving those items either too large or heavy to move,” he said.

Employees said that while it’s difficult to keep the shelves stocked there’s not a shortage of customers lately.

“Insurance is a lot cheaper than what they would pay for gas in a month for a big diesel truck or a big gas truck.”

Right now, Clark said they’re greeting new customers and taking orders every day.

“People do special orders in to get in line. That puts us in line with the distributor or the manufacturer," said Clark.

Employees at Dynamo Cycle are working extra hours to make sure shelves are stocked and orders are made.

Managing the state of the economy as a small local business is vital.

