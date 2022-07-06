ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Local motorcycle shop shares how they’re managing the state of the economy.

By Victoria Balderrama
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0do82q_0gWSOVSU00

One local motorcycle store tells KRIS 6 News the price of the top three items you need for a motorcycle have all gone up.

President of Dynamo Cycle, Danny Clark said tires, batteries and oils are on the rise and they’re harder to keep in stock.

“I would say, there’s been an increase of at least 20% to 25% on average. There are brands that have gone up significantly more than that,” Clark said.

New research shows the price of a motorcycle has gone up slightly compared to last year. Causing stress at Dynamo Cycle.

Clark explained why prices have been on the rise.

“Production costs, moving those items either too large or heavy to move,” he said.

Employees said that while it’s difficult to keep the shelves stocked there’s not a shortage of customers lately.

“Insurance is a lot cheaper than what they would pay for gas in a month for a big diesel truck or a big gas truck.”

Right now, Clark said they’re greeting new customers and taking orders every day.

“People do special orders in to get in line. That puts us in line with the distributor or the manufacturer," said Clark.

Employees at Dynamo Cycle are working extra hours to make sure shelves are stocked and orders are made.

Managing the state of the economy as a small local business is vital.

Comments / 0

Related
nextbigfuture.com

Which Carmakers go Bankrupt First with the Death of ICE Cars?

Which Car Companies Goes Bankrupt or Restructures First?. They will be losing 50-90% of their legacy auto business from 2024-2028. When and how fast will depend upon their region and types of cars they make. Large trucks and SUVs will take 2-5 years longer to replace. China and Europe and transition about 2-4 years faster than in the USA.
ECONOMY
SlashGear

GM Built 95,000 Vehicles It Can't Sell

Semiconductor shortages don't just affect the computing industry. While the latest NVIDIA cards or gaming consoles may be more difficult to find while semiconductors are less available, modern vehicles are also highly dependent on built-in computers that regulate everything from onboard GPS to anti-lock braking systems, making them a core element in the design of certain cars.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Dynamo Cycle
The Detroit Free Press

Nissan, Dodge among vehicle recalls this week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for June 24 through July 1, including a Nissan recall involving 322,671 units and a Dodge recall involving 270,904 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Best Toyota Cars for Highway Fuel Economy

Toyota has always been known for their reliability. Now they are pushing the limits of fuel economy. Here are the best Toyota cars for highway fuel economy. The post The Best Toyota Cars for Highway Fuel Economy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GAS PRICE
Freethink

The biggest myths about electric vehicles

As electric vehicle (EV) sales skyrocket, more than doubling in 2021 compared to 2020, and automotive companies announce massive investments in batteries and EVs, the transition from gas to electricity-powered vehicles is looking all the more inevitable. Still, misinformation abounds during this exciting technological change. Here are seven of the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: Toyota GR Corolla Hitting Dealerships Soon

The Toyota GR Corolla is America's new 300-hp hot hatch darling, and as such, it's a pretty hotly-anticipated car. That's especially true given how Toyota intends to handle GR Corolla deliveries and pricing. Toyota has ordered its dealers not to take too many orders well ahead of the car's arrival. "We have places right now, and parts of the country where there are so many orders being taken, we have to stop," said Jack Hollis, Senior VP of Automotive Operations at Toyota Motor NA.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy