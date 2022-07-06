ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Group: Thousands sign petition for recreational marijuana in Oklahoma

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago
FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group working to put the legalization of marijuana on the ballot is headed to the Oklahoma Capitol.

Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws announced that it plans to submit over 164,000 signatures to the Office of the Secretary of State on Tuesday.

The petition seeks to add State Question 820 to the November ballot.

“From Woodward to Ardmore and Broken Bow to Tulsa, our campaign has been everywhere. We have been overwhelmed by the tremendous outpouring of support for State Question 820 and the momentum of our campaign,” said Senior Campaign Advisor Ryan Kiesel. “The massive number of signatures we collected means that Oklahoma voters are ready to take the next step in common-sense marijuana laws and make major investments in critical state services.”

Organizers say State Question 820 will safely legalize, regulate, and tax recreational marijuana for adults who are 21 years old and older in Oklahoma.

Supporters say the move will generate state revenue for schools, health care, and local governments.

The organization needed to collect 95,000 signatures by August 1 in order to get the measure on the November ballot.

“The overwhelming number of signatures we have received demonstrates that our campaign has the momentum and that Oklahomans are ready to vote to legalize recreational marijuana for adults,” said Campaign Director Michelle Tilley. “We are grateful to the thousands of Oklahoma voters who signed State Question 820 and believe in responsible marijuana policy.”

Cheth Martin
2d ago

ok so did they get enough signatures to have it on the ballot in November

IN THIS ARTICLE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

