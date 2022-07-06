ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lululemon Expands to Spain

By Kate Nishimura
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOerP_0gWSODoe00

Click here to read the full article.

Lululemon is expanding its physical and digital footprint with new overseas ventures.

On Tuesday, the Vancouver-based activewear giant announced plans to open two new stores in Spain in September. The move is part of the company’s “Power of Three ×2” growth plan to quadruple its global 2021 revenue to $12.5 billion by the end of 2026.

With more than 550 stores in North America, Asia, Australia, the U.K. and Europe, the openings represent Lululemon’s first move into a new European market in two years. The stores will be located in Madrid’s Calle Serrano and Barcelona’s Paseo de Gracia shopping districts. The athleticwear brand will also launch a Spanish e-commerce site, lululemon.es, in late July, selling apparel and accessories for men and women.

“As a brand which supports wellbeing, Lululemon has a strong synergy with the active, balanced lifestyle enjoyed in Spain,” André Maestrini, Lululemon international executive vice president, said in a statement. “The strength of our model across product innovation, guest experience, community and culture provides a unique advantage as we introduce lululemon to our newest market.”

Lululemon operates nearly 40 stores in France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the U.K. It has been shipping to other countries lacking a brick-and-mortar presence through its E.U. website.

“We’re looking forward to connecting with Spanish guests, through our website and at our first retail stores opening in Madrid and Barcelona,” Maestrini said.

CEO Calvin McDonald earlier this year said he expects to see a compound annual growth rate of 15 percent over the next four years. The company’s men’s and digital businesses have doubled over the past two years—a full year ahead of company projections—and Lululemon expects to quadruple its international business from 2018 numbers by the end of this year, he added.

In the quarter ending May 1, year-over-year net revenue grew by 32 percent to $1.6 billion, prompting the company to raise its full-year forecast from between $7.49 billion and $7.615 billion in net revenue to between $7.61 billion and $7.71 billion. However, McDonald cautioned that the global supply chain environment “remains challenging,” with long lead times and high shipping prices continuing to impact operational efficiency and eat into margins. Inflation has also driven up the cost of labor and raw materials, and the company said it would raise prices in the second quarter, though McDonald said Lululemon would take a “cautious” and “measured” approach to this strategy.

Lululemon’s re-commerce program, Lululemon Like New , which launched in the U.S. in April after a year-long pilot in California and Texas, allows the brand to circumvent some of the bottlenecks associated with creating and transporting new goods.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Bed, Bath & Beyond CEO Exits, Wolford Names Sustainability Advisor, Dollar Tree Tweaks C-Suite

Click here to read the full article. Retail Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced significant changes to the company’s senior leadership to focus on reversing recent results, addressing supply chain and inventory and strengthening its balance sheet. Sue Gove, an independent director on the company’s board of directors and chair of its strategy committee, was named interim CEO, replacing Mark Tritton, who has left his role as president and CEO and as a member of the board. The company also named Mara Sirhal as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. Sirhal, who most recently served as Bed Bath &...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Australian Luxury Footwear Retailer Goes Bankrupt

Australian luxury footwear and streetwear chain Sneakerboy was placed into administration—an equivalent to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S.—amid mass complaints from consumers and claims of unpaid debts by various creditors. Sneakerboy, which sells sneakers and boots from luxury brands like Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Margiela and...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Why This Turkish Yarn Maker Invested in Infor ERP

Click here to read the full article. Turkish plastic recycler and yarn manufacturer GAMA Recycle Sustainable Technologies selected Infor‘s CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise platform to help accelerate value streams, reduce lead times, expand market share and increase transparency and productivity, the cloud software announced Thursday. Based in Gaziantep, Turkey, GAMA recycles textile products and R-PET (polyethylene terephthalate) flakes in a complex production process. This complexity, combined with supply chain volatility following Brexit and the pandemic, led to the need for a modern enterprise resource planning (ERP) to support enhanced end-to-end collaboration across its supply chain. Following a market evaluation, GAMA selected Infor CloudSuite...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Which Home Goods Chains Stand to Gain From China Tariff Rollback?

Click here to read the full article. Bed Bath & Beyond, Wayfair, Williams-Sonoma and RH stand to see the greatest benefit if the Biden administration decides to roll back Trump-era tariffs on China-made goods. Announced in May, the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) statutory four-year review of the China 301 tariffs appears to be drawing to a close, with American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) president and CEO Steve Lamar telling Sourcing Journal movement on the issue could be announced this week, based on the trade group’s conversations with members of the administration and Congress. Politico, citing former federal officials and others with...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Guess Virtual Stores, J.Crew and Madewell Tap PTC, MakerSights

Click here to read the full article. The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Virtual store tours Guess/Matterport Guess has adopted technology from Matterport, a spatial data company that enables retailers to view and create 3D and virtual tours of real-life stores, to ensure brand consistency across its stores and create immersive, virtual experiences for its employees, external buyers and wholesale partners. Since 2017, the global fashion giant has used Matterport digital twins, which are photorealistic digital replicas of stores, to engineer a 200 percent increase in productivity, while cutting travel costs 30...
RETAIL
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese celebrate assassination of anti-communist fmr. Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

Social media users in China were quick to celebrate news of the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the hands of an assassin on Friday, with some calling the gunman a “hero” and others calling for celebrations and shopping holidays. On Friday, a Twitter account...
INDIA
Sourcing Journal

Drewry: ‘Beginning of the End’ for Container Market Bull Run

Click here to read the full article. The container market has definitely turned, but don’t expect a swift return to yesteryear, Drewry’s latest “Container Forecaster” report published Thursday concluded. “It certainly feels like we are at the beginning of the end of the container market bull run,” the maritime research consulting firm said. “The slide in spot rates has become entrenched, rolling on for four months now with dips getting bigger by the week. Shipments along most trade routes are also down on the same point a year ago with high inflation eroding confidence that volumes will stage much of a...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Twilio, Velo3D, and Coinbase were all on the ARK Invest shopping list on Wednesday. All three stocks are trading 78% to 89% below their 52-week highs. Twilio and Velo3D have a clear path to growth from here, but Coinbase is facing some beefy short-term challenges. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lululemon Expands#Activewear Giant#European#Paseo De Gracia#Spanish#E U
Motley Fool

With Stock Splits Underway, These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Buys Now

DexCom's next-generation glucose monitoring device should help the stock rebound. The e-commerce industry presents plenty of growth opportunities for Shopify. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Sew Sew You Helps Influencers Bring Their Creative Visions to Life

Click here to read the full article. On-demand manufacturing has been held up as both an ideal business model and an idealistic pipe dream in the apparel industry. Making garments to order cuts down on waste and inventory liability, allowing designers to quickly move through creative concepts and hit on emerging trends. But it’s also tough to develop individualized products at the pace modern consumers expect—especially at scale. Sarah Chessis began her career in apparel after two decades in UK finance, noting the inefficiencies and waste-making ways of a sector plagued by overproduction. She believed that clothes should only be made...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

No Longer Seeking a Sale and a Savior, Kohl’s Turns to Self-Care

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s is back to focusing on me, myself and I after takeover talks with Vitamin Shoppe’s owner fell apart and the retailer’s board wound up a months-long strategic review Friday. Perhaps more than anything, bad timing tripped up the Kohl’s sale process as data and economists increasingly suggest the U.S. could be headed for a recession. Investors sent Kohl’s shares tumbling 19 percent to the $29-a-share range on the news that the company failed to find a buyer. Kohl’s chairman Pete Boneparth blamed the “current financing and retail environment” for Franchise Group’s most recent proposal valuing...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Insiders Are Selling Nasdaq And 3 Other Stocks

US stock futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday after recording sharp losses in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Netherlands
TechCrunch

As the global venture capital market slows, is the US dodging the downturn?

The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. While Q2 data is still coming out, we have both global data from Crunchbase News and an early look at the U.S. market from PitchBook to lean on. The image that forms is somewhat simple: Yes, the venture capital market is slowing, but in the United States, declines do not appear to be as bad as some warned they could be.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

This Innovative Trio Turned Fast-Fashion Waste into Sustainable Sofas

Click here to read the full article. As part of its commitment to go totally carbon neutral in 2022, direct-to-consumer furniture brand Floyd launches a sustainable sectional sofa, made from upcycled fast-fashion waste. Floyd partnered with Recover—a company that recycles textiles into new fibers—and performance fabric maker Crypton, which turned those fibers into boucle upholstery fabric for the sectional. Floyd says the upcycled fabric contributes to preventing some of the 85 percent of textiles that end up in landfills each year. “Recover is a family owned business based in Spain and are pioneers of this process, although they are mainly focused in...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

AGI Denim Achieves B Corp Certification

Click here to read the full article. Karachi-based AGI Denim is the first company in Pakistan to earn B Corp certified status. The B Corp certification addresses the entirety of a company’s operations and covers the five key impact areas of governance, workers, community, environment and customers. Applicants must reach a benchmark score of over 80 while providing evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity, and corporate transparency. AGI scored a 91.4 overall B Impact score. The vertical denim manufacturer began the certification process in 2019, preparing for and answering 200 questions...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Inditex’s Bershka, Pull & Bear and Stradivarius Exit China

Click here to read the full article. Three of Inditex’s global fashion brands are officially withdrawing from one of the world’s largest retail markets. Bershka, Pull & Bear and Stradivarius—all sister banners of fast-fashion giant Zara—are exiting China with the closure of the brands’ stores on Tmall. Customer service for the Tmall flagships will remain available until Aug. 31, according to notices on each site. Inditex did not immediately respond to Sourcing Journal’s request for comment. All three brands began an exodus from the country at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. As of January 2020, Pull & Bear had 65 stores, Bershka...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: H&M Taps Google Cloud, Uniqlo Turns to Ayden, Hugo Boss Scales RFID

Click here to read the full article. The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Cloud H&M Group/Google Cloud H&M Group has partnered with Google Cloud to leverage the Big Tech firm’s extensive data analytics capabilities and sustainable global infrastructure to further enhance its customer experience and supply chain enablement. Google Cloud will collaborate with H&M Group to develop an enterprise data backbone including a core data platform, data product and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities. This will also include the establishment of a new “data mesh,” which can further...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy