ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, OH

Brown County celebrates Fourth of July

By Wade Linville
Ripley Bee
Ripley Bee
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YeLA8_0gWSOCvv00
The Blanchester Grace Church Praise Team performs at the Fourth of July Festival in Hamersville. Photo by Wade Linville

Brown County celebrated another Fourth of July over the weekend with festivals and fireworks displays held in communities throughout the county.

In southern Brown County along the Ohio River, it was the Ripley Lions Club holding its annual Fourth of July Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Events at this year’s Fourth of July Festival in Ripley included youth fishing tournaments, a baby show/little mister and miss contest, chili cook-off, decorated bike contest, youth and adult cornhole tournaments, a pie/cake auction, a decorated hat contest sponsored by Groh Racing, a pet show, the popular duck race, raffles, and live music.

The fireworks show over the Ohio River was held in Ripley on Saturday, July 2 with a large crowd in attendance.

Live music each evening included Misunderstood and the Harry Pedigo Band.

The decorated hat contest proved to be a popular event on Sunday, July 3 with 10 contestants taking part.

Winning Best in Show of the Ripley Fourth of July decorated hat contest sponsored by Groh Racing was Carol (Peebles) Mang, a 1961 graduate of Ripley High School who traveled from her current home in Covington, KY to enjoy Ripley’s Fourth of July festivities and take part in the decorated hat contest.

Winning runner-up as Best in Show of the hat contest was the hat decorated by Ripley’s Robyn Thompson and worn by Jarrin Taul.

Aberdeen held its Fourth of July Festival on Monday, July 4 with Maysville, KY putting on its fireworks show that night.

The Village of Hamersville also hosted a festival on July 4 with food and live music by the Calvary Grace Band and the Blanchester Grace Church Praise Team.

The new Hamersville Community Action Team was among those taking part in the festival, a group focused on improving the village of Hamersville in a variety of ways.

According to Hamersville Village Council member, Angela Marlow, there was a nice turnout for the village’s Fourth of July Festival, and they are looking forward to putting on more events in the future.

Marlow said the Village of Hamersville has been collaborating with other villages around the county for ideas on events to take place in the village.

“Things are happening,” Marlow said of the Hamersville community. “Other villages in Brown County have events and festivals that take place throughout the year, and that’s what we plan to do here.”

Members of the Hamersville Community action Team present at the festival included the groups president, Teresa Gall; vice president, Beverly Coomer; and secretary, Mark Gall.

According to Teresa Gall, the Hamersville Community Action Team was created to provide unity in the Hamersville community and to enhance the village with futures ventures for the benefit of the community.

Some tentative, future events the group has planned include: Yoga in the Park, a scrap booking class, a community flea market, a village movie night, and a fall festival.

The Hamersville Community Action Team is in need of volunteers and donations for supplies, and you can contact Teresa Gall at (513) 787-8935 or Beverly Coomer at (513) 317-7002.

With new laws on discharging fireworks in Ohio that began on July 1 of this year, many Brown Countians lit up the sky for this year’s Fourth of July while enjoying the holiday weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
wnewsj.com

Clinton County real estate purchases

This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Maureen A. Wells to Brandon Lee Constable, 302 Lazenby Street in Blanchester, 0.3 acre, $150,000. Heather A. Hall to Gwyn L. Jeans...
AccuWeather

Ohio town under state of emergency after likely tornado

A potential tornado ripped through southwestern Ohio on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms rumbled through the region, resulting in a state of emergency declaration after injuries and damage were reported. The severe weather occurred one day after a harmful derecho event ripped through the northern Plains and Midwest. At roughly 3...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Goshen firehouse part of storm damage

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An EF2 tornado tore through Goshen Township Wednesday afternoon, causing extensive damage to home and businesses. Goshen firefighters were preparing to assist with storm damage when they saw the firehouse was hit by the tornado. The storm collapsed the roof and half of their engine...
GOSHEN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

You’ll soon be able to buy pot in Pike and Fayette counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two counties in the Scioto Valley will receive marijuana dispensaries after the state issued a second round of permits for the second time in its history. It happened by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy and includes 70 licenses being issued throughout the state. Among them, are dispensaries in Waverly and Jeffersonville.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Ripley, OH
City
Aberdeen, OH
City
Peebles, OH
City
Covington, OH
Brown County, OH
Government
County
Brown County, OH
City
Hamersville, OH
WLWT 5

Several roads blocked by disabled train in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — A disabled freight train is blocking several roads in the city of Hamilton, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The train became disabled after experiencing a broken wheel in transit. The crossings that are being blocked...
HAMILTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Grand Jury indicts 16

WILMINGTON — A local grand jury has indicted a Wilmington man on a charge of felonious assault, alleging the incident involved a knife. The indictment papers allege Jevon R. Bays-King, 19, of Wilmington on May 7 “did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm” to the alleged victim “by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance, to wit: knife.”
Fox 19

Second tornado confirmed to hit Clermont County Wednesday

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The National Weather Service has determined a second tornado did touch down near Loveland on Wednesday. An EF1 tornado, that reached 95mph, hit the ground along Almahurst Lane in the Belle Meade Farms neighborhood, the NWS says. The tornado touched down at 2:57 p.m. and...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Ripley Bee

Robin Leanne Hicks, 53

Robin Leanne Hicks, age 53, of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, July 1, 2022 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Robin was born November 21, 1968 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and Vona Ruth (Massey) Faulkner. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years – Ralph Edward Hick on February 18, 2022.
GEORGETOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Fall Festival#Ohio River#Fourth Of July#Fireworks Show#The Ripley Lions Club#The Harry Pedigo Band#Ripley High School
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin among counties canceling emergency siren tests due to weather concerns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several counties in central Ohio have canceled their regularly scheduled emergency sirens test due to the potential for severe weather.   The following counties have canceled their siren test for Wednesday:  Delaware  Franklin  Fairfield  Licking  Madison  Pickaway Delaware County EMA announced siren tests would resume in August.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Fun food and more in store as fair kicks off tomorrow

WILMINGTON — Fun food and much more is in store as the Clinton County Fairgrounds is prepped and set for the annual eight-day county fair, which starts Saturday — and the forecast calls for a beautiful weekend. — — — Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: EF2 Tornado confirmed in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio — A tornado touched down about an hour south of Dayton in Goshen Township Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Wilmington has confirmed that the damage from the tornado that struck Goshen in Clermont County Wednesday was an EF2 Tornado. An EF2 tornado is categorized with...
GOSHEN, OH
WKBN

Tornado reported east of Cincinnati

(AP) – Authorities say tens of thousands of customers were without power and damage reports were coming in after severe weather including a tornado was reported east of Cincinnati. The National Weather Service office in Wilmington said it was receiving “reports of damage throughout our area” and posted a...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Portsmouth Daily Times

MSP takes to the streets with local businesses

PORTSMOUTH — Main Street Portsmouth is partnering with local businesses and vendors for an upcoming street sale — scheduled for Saturday, July 9. From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., visitors to the Second Street Sale will be able to peruse sections of the closed streets from Court Street to Market Square, as local businesses and vendors will have assortments of their goods arranged in the street for all to enjoy.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Record-Herald

FCSO: No confirmed tornado

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a call Wednesday afternoon about a possible tornado touchdown in the northern part of the county. The alleged sighting was in the area of I-71 at mile marker 76 near State Route 38, however no tornado was confirmed. When asked about the call...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Sgt. Ron Fithen named Wilmington Chief of Police

WILMINGTON — Mayor John Stanforth appointed Sergeant Ronald Fithen to become Wilmington’s new chief of police, the city announced Wednesday. Fithen will be honored in a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, July 7. “Sergeant Fithen’s promotion to chief reflects his years of dedication to the city and its citizens...
WILMINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 22, killed in Chillicothe shooting

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday shooting in which a 22-year-old man was killed in Chillicothe. Just before 8:00 p.m., the Chillicothe Police Department told the RCSO they were at a home on Clay Street with Thomas Lancaster, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said they […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Ripley Bee

Ripley Bee

414
Followers
633
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Ripley Bee

 https://www.ripleybee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy