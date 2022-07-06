Loyalists and wobblers: which ministers may desert Johnson next?

Boris Johnson has lost Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak, but where do some of his other key ministers stand on the loyalty spectrum? And who is most likely to walk next?

Loyalists

Nadine Dorries, culture secretary

Dorries has declared her loyalty to the prime minister publicly and is extremely unlikely to resign in any circumstances.

She will be one of the last people standing – or broadcasting out on the airwaves – to defend him.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Brexit opportunities minister

Rees-Mogg helped to install Johnson as prime minister and has been his rightwing outrider ever since. He dismissed Partygate as “fluff” and a “non-story”, and defended his boss on air on Tuesday night over the Chris Pincher affair.

Wobblers

Thérèse Coffey , work and pensions secretary

Coffey, regarded as a sensible head, was forced to defend Johnson’s account of his appointment of Pincher as deputy chief whip despite his story later changing.

She has been loyal, but there is speculation that she may be close to reaching her limit.

Penny Mordaunt, trade minister

Mordaunt is not a cabinet minister but she is one of the frontrunners for the leadership and has been repeatedly mooted as someone likely to walk, especially as she has been one of the most disapproving government voices over the Partygate scandal.

On manoeuvres

Nadhim Zahawi , chancellor

Zahawi, formerly the education secretary, is believed to have demanded the role of chancellor and threatened to walk out if he did not get it.

He has long been loyal to Johnson but the new role, however short-lived, appears to be a way of raising his profile and stature ahead of a possible leadership contest.

Michael Gove , levelling up secretary

Johnson has never fully trusted Gove since he torpedoed his 2016 leadership campaign in the aftermath of the Brexit vote.

Gove chose not to follow Javid and Sunak in resigning on Tuesday evening – but, on Wednesday morning, he privately urged the prime minister to accept that his premiership is over and resign.

Liz Truss, foreign secretary

Truss has always professed extreme loyalty to Johnson but is known to be burnishing her leadership credentials and tapping up backbenchers to support her at the same time.

Steve Barclay, health secretary

Barclay has been Johnson’s chief of staff and accepted the job of health secretary on Tuesday, so on the one hand can be thought of as a Johnson loyalist.

He has, however, not been afraid to challenge the prime minister and may have one eye on his public profile in accepting his new role.

Dominic Raab, justice secretary

Raab has been quick to defend the PM and to stand in for him as deputy.

But he is also his own man, and a resignation when it looks as if Johnson has lost all support cannot be ruled out.

Kwasi Kwarteng, business secretary

Kwarteng has had his differences with Johnson, but is staying put for now.

His ambitions cannot be underestimated though, and he may be one of those considering his own prospects for the leadership or a joint ticket with another candidate such as Truss.

Keeping their heads down

Priti Patel, home secretary

Patel would once have been considered a loyalist but there have been tensions over refugee policy.

No 10 has blamed her for failing to stop small boats crossing the Channel and given another department responsibility for Ukrainian refugees . She is unlikely to be one of those to oust him, but is notably not out on the airwaves defending him.

Ben Wallace, defence secretary

Wallace was formerly part of Johnson’s inner circle, but has put some clear water between himself and No 10 in recent months.

It still seems unlikely that he will quit given his former closeness, but he is still a possible leadership contender.

Grant Shapps, transport secretary

Shapps has been unusually quiet of late. He helped to install Johnson in No 10 by keeping a spreadsheet of backers, but had not leapt to his defence on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Others keeping their heads down included the new education secretary, Michelle Donelan; the environment secretary, George Eustice; the Welsh secretary, Simon Hart; the Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, the Northern Ireland secretary, Brandon Lewis; and the international trade secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan.