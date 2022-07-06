ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Tyler Childers Delivers Powerful Cover Of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through The Night” At Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic

By Wes Langeler
 2 days ago
Tyler Childers singing a little Kris Kristofferson on the 4th of July… God bless America.

Tyler and company were down in Austin, Texas, on Independence Day, alongside a stellar lineup of Brothers Osborne, Midland, Charley Crockett, Allison Russell and more at Willie Nelson’s Annual 4th of July Picnic.

And among the usual hits like “House Fire” and “Honky Tonk Flame,” and the new ones he’s been playing like “Triune God,” “Rustin’ In The Rain,” and “Percheron Mules,” Tyler treated fans to a handful of great covers.

In fact, he played quite a few covers, all of which have been pretty standard parts of repertoire in recent months.

He did a little “Tulsa Turnaround,” a Kenny Rogers tune from 1979. He did some Charlie Daniels, some S.G. Goodman, a little Hank Williams, and a knockout rendition of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through The Night.”

A solo write by Kris, it was released on his 1970 album, Kristofferson, and actually inspired by an old Esquire interview with Frank Sinatra A question was posed about his beliefs and he replied:

“Booze, broads, or a bible…whatever helps me make it through the night.”

And the rest is history.

He first offered it to Dottie West (who he was living with at the time), however she declined and it was recorded by a handful of other artists, including Sammi Smith and Ray Price, before Dottie herself wound up cutting for her 1971 album Careless Hands.

Should’ve jumped when she had the chance…

Either way, it’s been recorded by everyone from Elvis Presley and Willie Nelson, to Tammy Wynette and Loretta Lynn.

And Tyler can hang with the best of ’em.

And the original, live from Nassau Coliseum in 1990.

And here’s a new one titled, “Triune God.”

