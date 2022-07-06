More than $40k worth of plywood stolen from several job sites throughout Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than $40,000 worth of plywood was reportedly stolen from several job sites throughout Southern Colorado. Now, detectives are looking for possible leads into the case.

Tuesday, police received a call about a stolen trailer that was taken from a construction site, just after 7:30 a.m.

Based on the trailer tracker, police were led to the 5000 block of Tamlin Rd. Police say the stolen trailer was found in a backyard of a residence.

The trailer had about 100 sheets of plywood attached to it and another 1,000 sheets of plywood in a storage shed at the property.

Due to the nature of the case, police contacted Falcon Investigations because they have been working on similar cases involving sheets of plywood.

Police issued a search warrant to recover the plywood.

Police say the boards were valued between $40,000 to $60,000.

The plywood was hauled away by two 18-wheeler trucks.

Police say the plywood had been stolen from multiple job sites throughout Colorado Springs.

The investigation into the case remains ongoing.

Detectives have many leads to possible suspects involved.

No arrests have been made.

