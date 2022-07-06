Kyle Richards Apologizes For Questioning Sutton Stracke’s Miscarriages And Laughing About Erika Jayne Cursing At Garcelle Beauvais’ 14 Year-Old Son

Kyle Richards has always been pretty terrible. Just ask Lisa Vanderpump or her sister, Kim Richards. But she has largely gotten away with it. Unless you’re part of the Fox Force Five, you’re not safe from Kyle. But now the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star might finally be facing the backlash she deserves.

After a clip for the next episode of RHOBH was released, Kyle was dragged all the way into next year on social media. As reported by Page Six, Kyle had no choice but to issue a defense for her behavior. The last episode ended with Sutton Stracke and newbie Diana Jenkins sparring. Diana was discussing her miscarriage and in an attempt to connect with her, Sutton brought up her two miscarriages.

Sutton said to Diana, “I’m so sorry that you lost your baby. I’m just trying to reach out to you because I understand this in a way. I’ve lost two babies.” Kyle, who wasn’t really part of the conversation to begin with, inserted herself and questioned Sutton’s losses. Kyle asked, “You’ve lost two babies? I’ve never heard this before.”

Sutton responded that her miscarriages are a “very personal thing.” To which Kyle shockingly replied, “I love you, but this feels like bulls–t. You’re going to say you lost two babies? Out of the blue, you say that. We don’t know that!” Fun fact – you don’t have to share every aspect of your personal life for it to be true. Are you listening, Kyle?

Sutton was understandably stunned and said that it was the “meanest thing” Kyle had “ever said” to her. She added, “[It’s] breaking my heart and disappointing me in our friendship.”

Kyle took to her Instagram Stories to do some damage control. She wrote, “I immediately called Sutton and apologized to her. I consider Sutton a close friend and care about her a lot. Sutton accepted my apology and we moved on.” Kyle went on to say that she realized that “maybe Sutton was sharing her story with Diana to connect with her in some way.” Uh, yeah, we know? Sutton even said that.

But instead of leaving it at that, Kyle tried to explain her poor behavior and went on. She said she thought Sutton was trying to overshadow Diana’s “moment.”

That’s not all. The clip also featured a drunken Erika Jayne slurring her way through the night and screaming at Garcelle Beauvais’ 14 year-old son after he tried to get get a flower arrangement to bring home for Garcelle. Kyle apparently thought this was funny. When she later got together with Dorit Kemsley and their husbands, Kyle laughed with Dorit about Erika’s behavior. Kyle wasn’t there but Dorit was and did nothing to curb Erika’s behavior, despite saying in a confessional that it made her “sick.”

Kyle also attempted to smooth that over in her Stories. She wrote, “I had obviously had a few drinks and didn’t express myself clearly & I was disappointed in the way I handled myself altogether. I was laughing about a friend’s drunken, ridiculous behavior. NOT about disrespecting someone’s child.”

She concluded, “I think you know me better than that by now. I wasn’t even there to see this and only heard about Erika and what she had said later.” Funny, I didn’t hear an apology anywhere in that part. Now that the internet did its work of skewering Kyle, it’s Garcelle’s turn. And I think we are all looking forward to it.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]