Broadway Box Office Stays Even At $29.9M; 'Into The Woods' Scores A Big $1.3M

By Greg Evans
Deadline
 2 days ago
Gavin Creel and Julia Lester in 'Into the Woods' (Encores!) Joan Marcus

Following its sold-out Off Broadway Encores! run this past spring, the revival of Into The Woods continued drawing audiences in the first performances of its Broadway transfer, filling 94% of seats at the St. James Theatre and grossing a big $1,380,760.

The revival of the James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim classic, featuring a cast that includes Sara Bareilles, Brian D’Arcy James, Patina Miller, Phillipa Soo and Gavin Creel, which officially opens July 10, helped keep Broadway box office steady last week. In all, the 28 productions grossed a total $29,926,106, a tiny 2.8% slip from the previous week.

Attendance for the week ending July 3 was 238,943, a 4.2% increase from the previous week. Average ticket price dropped from $134 to $125 over the week.

Part of the overall b.o. dip can be attributed to a previously scheduled shortened week for Plaza Suite, the smash Neil Simon revival starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. The show played only six performances, with its $1,045,851 gross marking a drop of $551,884 from the previous, eight-performance week. Plaza Suite was a virtual sell-out for those six performances, of course.

Other notable figures for the week:

  • MJ broke its own house record again at the Neil Simon Theatre, selling out the house and grossing $1,713,666 with an average ticket price of $154;
  • A Strange Loop took in $854,407 at the Lyceum, filling 99% of seats with a $118 average ticket;
  • Funny Girl attendance was at just 75% of its capacity, down from the sell-out crowds of its earlier peak. Box office was $743,213;
  • The Lion King, Disney’s long-running behemoth at 25 years and counting, grossed a whopping $2,162,416, besting even the mighty Hamilton‘s $2,152,841.

Productions that filled at least 95% of their seats were A Strange Loop, Aladdin, Hadestown, Hamilton (100.6%), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (99.5%), Into the Woods, Macbeth, MJ (100.1%), Moulin Rouge, Plaza Suite (99.9%), Six, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, The Music Man and Wicked.

At the lower end of the roster were several well-reviewed productions: Paradise Square (at 54%, with a $300,508 gross), POTUS (48%, $406,926) and The Minutes (58%, $193,650).

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $184,730,642, with total attendance of 1,429,224 at about 84% of capacity.

The 28 productions reporting figures on Broadway last week were Aladdin, American Buffalo, Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Come From Away, Company, Dear Evan Hansen, Funny Girl, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Into The Woods, The Lion King, Macbeth, MJ, The Minutes, Moulin Rouge!, Mr. Saturday Night, The Music Man, Paradise Square, The Phantom of the Opera, Plaza Suite, POTUS, Six, A Strange Loop, Tina and Wicked.

All figures courtesy of the Broadway League.

Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Patrick Warburton Reveals the ‘Downside’ to His Role on the Sitcom

Even though Patrick Warburton played a supporting role on Seinfeld, being on such an iconic show left the actor feeling typecast. To many, Seinfeld is the best sitcom of all time. It aired for 9 seasons from 1989 to 1998. The show has never left TV syndication and is still a staple in re-runs. While typecasting might be a consideration for the main players on the show like Jerry Seinfeld himself, Warburton argues that even acting in a supporting role can be problematic. He played fan-favorite David Puddy, the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Larry Storch Dies: ‘F Troop’ Actor Was 99

Larry Storch, the stand-up comic turned ubiquitous television actor who made an indelible impression as the bumbling Corporal Randolph Agarn on the 1960s sitcom F Troop, has died. He was 99. His death was announced on his Facebook page. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Carlos Santana “Taking It Easy” After Collapsing From Heat Exhaustion Onstage In Michigan – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 8:02 AM: Guitar legend Carlos Santa wrote on social media today that he is “good and taking it easy” a day after he passed out from heat exhaustion during a concert in Michigan. “To one and all,” he wrote on Facebook early today, “thank you for your precious prayers Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy forgot to eat and drink water so i dehydrated and passed out blessings and miracles to you all.” The veteran rocker was taken to a local hospital for observation after he fainted and “is doing...
MICHIGAN STATE
Deadline

Al Pacino & Robert De Niro Remember ‘Godfather’ Co-Star James Caan

Click here to read the full article. Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, stars of the Francis Ford Coppola classics The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, remembered their castmate James Caan today as a great actor and friend. “Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend,” Pacino said in a statement. “It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.” De Niro offered a simple, “I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.” Caan died yesterday at the age of 82. Earlier today, Coppola honored his longtime friend. More from DeadlineJames Caan Dies: 'The Godfather' Oscar Nominee, 'Brian's Song' & 'Elf' Star Was 82James Caan Leaves Behind Hitman Thriller 'Fast Charlie'James Caan: A Career In PicturesBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
NFL
Deadline

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Dies After Being Shot At Campaign Event — Local Reports

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 1.55 AM PT, July 8: Japanese broadcaster NHK is reporting former prime minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot while giving a speech. He had been in critical condition for several hours prior but attempts to save him failed. A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the shooting, which happened near Kyoto in western Japan yesterday morning local time. PREVIOUSLY, 9.00 PM PT, July 7: Multiple media outlets reported that Japan’s former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, was shot while giving a speech in western Japan near Kyoto on...
NFL
Deadline

Georgia Guidestones Blown To Rubble, Police Investigation Underway – Video

Click here to read the full article. The mysterious Georgia Guidestones, the subject of numerous film and TV explorations and sometimes referred to as “America’s Stonehenge,” were blown to bits by an explosion this morning. The stone monuments, located in a rural area near Elberton, Georgia, were largely taken down by a detonation early this morning. Authorities are blaming “unknown individuals” for the vandalism. The remaining parts of the monument were subsequently destroyed by authorities, who cited “safety reasons.” The stones were built more than four decades ago under mysterious circumstances. They purport to have a formula for humanity’s survival. No one...
ELBERTON, GA
Deadline

Francis Ford Coppola Honors His ‘Godfather’ Star James Caan: “Will Never Be Forgotten”

Click here to read the full article. Francis Ford Coppola, who first directed James Caan in the 1969 feature film The Rain People and would reunite three years later for the Hollywood masterpiece The Godfather, remembered his old friend in a statement provided exclusively to Deadline. “Jimmy was someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion picture figure I’ve ever known,” Coppola said. “From those earlier times working together on The Rain People, and throughout all the milestones of my life, his films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten. He will always...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

