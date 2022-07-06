Broadway Box Office Stays Even At $29.9M; ‘Into The Woods’ Scores A Big $1.3M

Gavin Creel and Julia Lester in 'Into the Woods' (Encores!) Joan Marcus

Following its sold-out Off Broadway Encores! run this past spring, the revival of Into The Woods continued drawing audiences in the first performances of its Broadway transfer, filling 94% of seats at the St. James Theatre and grossing a big $1,380,760.

The revival of the James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim classic, featuring a cast that includes Sara Bareilles, Brian D’Arcy James, Patina Miller, Phillipa Soo and Gavin Creel, which officially opens July 10, helped keep Broadway box office steady last week. In all, the 28 productions grossed a total $29,926,106, a tiny 2.8% slip from the previous week.

Attendance for the week ending July 3 was 238,943, a 4.2% increase from the previous week. Average ticket price dropped from $134 to $125 over the week.

Part of the overall b.o. dip can be attributed to a previously scheduled shortened week for Plaza Suite, the smash Neil Simon revival starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. The show played only six performances, with its $1,045,851 gross marking a drop of $551,884 from the previous, eight-performance week. Plaza Suite was a virtual sell-out for those six performances, of course.

Other notable figures for the week:

MJ broke its own house record again at the Neil Simon Theatre, selling out the house and grossing $1,713,666 with an average ticket price of $154;

A Strange Loop took in $854,407 at the Lyceum, filling 99% of seats with a $118 average ticket;

Funny Girl attendance was at just 75% of its capacity, down from the sell-out crowds of its earlier peak. Box office was $743,213;

The Lion King, Disney's long-running behemoth at 25 years and counting, grossed a whopping $2,162,416, besting even the mighty Hamilton's $2,152,841.

Productions that filled at least 95% of their seats were A Strange Loop, Aladdin, Hadestown, Hamilton (100.6%), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (99.5%), Into the Woods, Macbeth, MJ (100.1%), Moulin Rouge, Plaza Suite (99.9%), Six, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, The Music Man and Wicked.

At the lower end of the roster were several well-reviewed productions: Paradise Square (at 54%, with a $300,508 gross), POTUS (48%, $406,926) and The Minutes (58%, $193,650).

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $184,730,642, with total attendance of 1,429,224 at about 84% of capacity.

The 28 productions reporting figures on Broadway last week were Aladdin, American Buffalo, Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Come From Away, Company, Dear Evan Hansen, Funny Girl, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Into The Woods, The Lion King, Macbeth, MJ, The Minutes, Moulin Rouge!, Mr. Saturday Night, The Music Man, Paradise Square, The Phantom of the Opera, Plaza Suite, POTUS, Six, A Strange Loop, Tina and Wicked.

All figures courtesy of the Broadway League.