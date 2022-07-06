ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elena Rybakina beats Ajla Tomljanovic to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

By George Sessions
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Russia-born Elena Rybakina fought back from a set down to beat Ajla Tomljanovic in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Rybakina, who was born in Moscow but switched international allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018, produced a fine display to make the semi-finals of a grand slam for the first time on Wednesday.

More experienced opponent Tomljanovic took the opener before the world number 23 found her form to win 4-6 6-2 6-3 and set up a last four meeting with Simona Halep.

This last-eight clash featured two players who had switched nationality with Tomljanovic playing under Australia for the last four years having been born in Croatia.

A lengthy third game on Court One saw Tomljanovic claim the early break and she remained solid on her own serve to move one set up.

When Rybakina double-faulted at the beginning of the second set it looked like the occasion may get the better of her, but a backhand winner brought more belief and suddenly her shots started hitting the white chalk.

Breaks were exchanged between the duo but with aces now a regular occurrence from Rybakina, it felt a matter of time before she forced a decider.

A wonderful drop shot clinched another break and a third ensured Court One were treated to another set.

Rybakina had the momentum now and a hotstreak of nine games won out of a possible 10 put her within touching distance of the last four.

Tomljanovic was able to briefly prevent what now seemed a formality before Rybakina’s 14th ace of the contest brought it to a finish after one hour and 15 minutes of action.

The 23-year-old, the first player representing Kazakhstan to make the last four at Wimbledon, said: “It is amazing.

“I am really happy I got through to the semi-final. It was a really tough match but I heard all the support. I know there is some juniors here supporting me so thank you so much.

“Hopefully it will be the same (against Halep), a good match and I will try play my best.”

Related
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

On Wednesday morning, American tennis star Taylor Fritz prepared for the match of his life. With a spot in the semi-final on the line, Fritz faced off against arguably the greatest tennis player to walk the Earth: Rafael Nadal. The quarterfinal is already the furthest Fritz has advanced at a major tournament.
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Nick Kyrgios' Girlfriend Reacts To Rafael Nadal News

On Thursday, Rafael Nadal officially withdrew from Wimbledon because of a tear in his abdomen. As a result, Nick Kyrgios has advanced to the final. This is the first time in Kyrgios' career that he'll compete in the final of a Grand Slam tournament. He'll face either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie on Sunday.
TENNIS
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Taylor Fritz After Rafael Nadal News

On Thursday afternoon, tennis superstar Rafael Nadal made the difficult decision to pull out of the Wimbledon semifinals due to a torn abdominal muscle. While this withdrawal is no doubt a massive disappointment for Nadal, it's equally crushing for his quarterfinals opponent Taylor Fritz. Fritz battled with the 22-time major...
TENNIS
Person
Simona Halep
The Spun

Look: Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend Reacts To His Crushing Loss Today

Taylor Fritz nearly pulled off the biggest win of his tennis career this Wednesday at Wimbledon. However, he ultimately lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal. Fritz quickly proved that he's worthy of being on the same court with a legend like Nadal, winning the opening set 6-3. He also won the third set by the same score.
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal rejected family’s pleas to quit Taylor Fritz match due to injury

Rafael Nadal rejected pleas from his father and sister to retire from his Wimbledon quarter-final against Taylor Fritz after suffering from abdominal pain. The 36-year-old, who played on to claim a stunning victory in over four hours, said he does not know if he will be fit enough to play against Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals on Friday. “I can’t give you a clear answer,” he said.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Nick Kyrgios sends message to Rafael Nadal after Wimbledon withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios is the beneficiary of Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from Wimbledon, and the Australian player sent a message to the Spaniard Thursday following the injury news. Nadal and Kyrgios were set to play in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday until Rafa withdrew due to his abdominal injury. Kyrgios advances to the finals thanks to the walkover and shared a positive note to Rafa via Instagram.
TENNIS
#Wimbledon#Kazakhstan
Sporting News

Ajla Tomljanovic slams journalist over Nick Kyrgios question

Aussie tennis star Ajla Tomljanovic had a fantastic Wimbledon tournament, making it all the way to the quarter-finals before falling in a three-set clash. The 29-year-old took the first set against Elena Rybakina, before dropping the next two in a 4-6 6-2 6-3 defeat. Tomljanovic had defeated some quality opponents...
TENNIS
AFP

Ons Jabeur became the first African woman in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam final on Thursday when she defeated Germany's Tatjana Maria in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Rafael Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon with an abdominal injury on Thursday after Ons Jabeur became the first African woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final in modern times. Before Thursday, South Africans Irene Bowder Peacock, at the 1927 French Open, and Renee Schuurman, in the 1959 Australian Open, were the only African women to have reached a Slam singles final, before the Open era.
TENNIS
The Independent

Ajla Tomljanovic says she did not experience domestic violence with Nick Kyrgios

Ajla Tomljanovic has revealed she did not experience domestic violence with her ex-boyfriend Nick Kyrgios.The Croatian-born Australian’s relationship with Kyrgios is said to have ended in 2018.Kyrgios, who on Wednesday reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, has been summoned to appear in a Canberra court back home in Australia next month amid allegations of common assault against his ex-partner Chiara Passari.Tomljanovic was asked about the allegations in a press conference on Wednesday after she lost her quarter-final match against Elena Rybakina.At first, the 29-year-old told reporters that she had not heard about the assault allegations.She then said: “It’s been a while...
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. Jamaica live stream: Watch Concacaf W Championship online, TV start time for U.S. women's soccer

The United States women's national team will square off against Jamaica in Matchday 2 of the Concacaf W Championship. The USWNT are coming off of a 3-0 win against Haiti and Jamaica defeated Mexico 1-0 to open the tournament as both teams sit atop Group A standings. A win for either side will put them in prime position to win the group with one game remaining.
UEFA
The Independent

Simona Halep extends unbeaten Wimbledon streak to reach semi-finals again

Simona Halep extended her winning streak at Wimbledon to 12 matches by beating Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to reach the semi-finals at the All England Club for a third time.The former world number one triumphed in SW19 three years ago but has endured a rocky road since and failed to defend her title in 2021 due to a calf injury.Form and fitness have been hard to come by for the Romanian, who suffered a panic attack at the French Open in May to highlight her ongoing struggles.Make that 12 wins in a row at Wimbledon for @Simona_Halep The Romanian...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic beats Cameron Norrie to reach Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic has qualified for the Wimbledon final after beating Great Britain's Cameron Norrie in a 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory. The Serbian has reached four successive finals and extended an unbeaten record at Wimbledon to 27 matches. Reflecting on his time in the competition, Norrie said: "To reach the...
TENNIS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Rafael Nadal's Epic Win Today

Rafael Nadal will not be denied. Despite dealing with an injury this Wednesday at Wimbledon, he managed to mount a comeback against Taylor Fritz and punch his ticket to the semifinals. After dropping the opening set 6-3, there were legit concerns that Nadal wasn't going to be able to finish...
TENNIS
