Podcast: The Dog Days of Summer (and big money)

Finally back from Omaha and still recovering from a big 4th of July weekend, Rick and Tyler discuss who makes the Atlanta Braves Mississippi’s pro baseball team and what makes this year’s team so good. Plus, Arch Manning signs with Texas and big money pushes USC and UCLA to the Big 10.

