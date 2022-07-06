ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Podcast: The Dog Days of Summer (and big money)

By Rick Cleveland
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WuGAi_0gWSNUby00

Finally back from Omaha and still recovering from a big 4th of July weekend, Rick and Tyler discuss who makes the Atlanta Braves Mississippi’s pro baseball team and what makes this year’s team so good. Plus, Arch Manning signs with Texas and big money pushes USC and UCLA to the Big 10.

Rick Cleveland

Rick Cleveland, a native of Hattiesburg and resident of Jackson, has been Mississippi Today’s sports columnist since 2016. A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor’s in journalism, Rick has worked for the Monroe (La.) News Star World, Jackson Daily News and Clarion Ledger. He was sports editor of Hattiesburg American, executive director of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. His work as a syndicated columnist and celebrated sports writer has appeared in numerous magazines, periodicals and newspapers.

Rick has been recognized 13 times as Mississippi Sports Writer of the Year, and is recipient of multiple awards and honors for his reporting and writing.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg native wins Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition

Vicksburg native Zak Tillotson won first prize in the 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition on Saturday, June 25. His acoustic performance of his song “Down to the River” earned him the top spot. Tillotson, who goes by the stage name Zechariah Lloyd, said the results caught...
VICKSBURG, MS
CowbellCorner

Five Current Mississippi State Players and Seven Commitments in Top 600 of MLB Draft Prospects

Prospects Live released its list of Top 600 MLB Draft prospects, and it featured a dozen athletes who all have ties to Mississippi State. Five current Bulldogs, five high school athletes and two transfers who are committed to playing at MSU starting next season were listed. Although it's very unlikely that all of them will choose to forego any remaining college eligibility, the program will undoubtedly be losing a few athletes and missing out entirely on others.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
WJTV 12

Black bears on the move: How to report bear sightings in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) said black bears are on the move this summer. According to MDWFP, summertime brings on increased activity in the life of bears for two main reasons: Mid-summer is breeding season, and male bears roam larger areas than normal in search […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Mississippi: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Mississippi, United States

In the southern U.S., Mississippi is bordered by the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama and the Mississippi River. The state is famous for blues music, which is said to have been born in the delta region of Mississippi. Visit the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale to learn more about the Mississippi blues tradition. In the state’s capital, Vicksburg, you can visit the site of a Civil War battle. If you’re looking for a more adventurous trip, head to the Vicksburg National Military Park and check out the battlefield.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
City
Money, MS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Sports
City
Star, MS
City
Cleveland, MS
WJTV 12

$50K Powerball ticket sold in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One lucky Mississippi Lottery player won $50,000 on a Powerball ticket in the Monday, July 4 drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 15-16-24-31-56 with a Powerball of 4 and a Power Play of 2. The player did not purchase the Power Play.
JACKSON, MS
styleblueprint.com

Refuel at Mississippi’s 12 “Gas Station Gourmet” Hotspots

We understand that elevated fuel costs can make a trip to the gas station a painful experience. But on some visits, you might just find something else inside the station to dull the pain a bit — great food! While the wall of jerky and the robotic brisket-ordering system at Buc-ee’s (a gas station complex that can be seen from the International Space Station) might be impressive, we prefer smaller, down-home service stations when we’re hunting for tasty food.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Madison County Journal

Canton charter school delays opening to 2023

Officials of what is purported to be the state’s first public STEM Charter School originally set to start in the fall announced Wednesday that enrolment will be delayed until the 2023-2024 school year. SR1 Founder Tamu Green and SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy Provost Kymberley Hutchinson said the...
CANTON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Days#Braves#Usc#Jackson Daily News#Hattiesburg American#Mississippi Sports Writer
Magnolia State Live

Alabama murder suspect escapes, believed to be headed to Mississippi

UPDATE: She was captured Wednesday afternoon. More details here: https://www.alabamanow.com/2022/07/06/escaped-alabama-murder-suspect-captured-thanks-to-tipster/. An Alabama murder suspect escaped from a county jail Tuesday, slipping over a fence in a recreation area at approximately 2:18 a.m., Central Alabama Crimestoppers reported. Christina Lashay Thurman was being held at the Lowndes County Detention Facility awaiting trial...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Press

Infighting continues to plague Coastal Mississippi tourism bureau

GULFPORT, Mississippi – The state’s largest tourism bureau is once again caught in the crosshairs of infighting by members of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors. Coastal Mississippi, a taxpayer-funded tourism bureau, is tasked with marketing the entire Gulf Coast as a destination for Jackson, Hancock and Harrison Counties. But for the second time since September, Harrison County supervisors are at the center of strife that could affect the tourism agency’s ability to do business.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Opinion | Can Mississippi really help women with unwanted pregnancies? | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade, removing a U.S. constitutional right to an abortion, Mississippi governor Tate Reeves has been sounding like the most compassionate person in America. Of course, Reeves cannot hide his elation over the court’s decision – particularly since it stemmed from a Mississippi case, and has made him the darling of right-wing conservatives and anti-abortion activists nationwide.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Podcast
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wcbi.com

Last member of “Band of Brothers” has died

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – On a day when the United States celebrates its independence, North Mississippi mourns the passing of one her heroes. Caledonia resident Bradford Freeman joined the rest of his “Band of Brothers” Sunday July 3rd. Freeman, a World War Two veteran was the last...
CALEDONIA, MS
Magnolia State Live

Officials say they have new leads in case of 77-year-old Mississippi man missing for more than 2 weeks

Officials say they have received new information in the case of a 77-year-old Mississippi man who has been missing since June 22. Biggersville Fire Chief Kerry Cummings told WCBI News in Columbus that officials have received “new leads” int the case of Wade Davis, 77, who was last seen walking with his dog Buddy on a county road in Alcorn County, Mississippi.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police looking for missing Mississippi teen

Police are looking for a Mississippi teen from Warren County who is missing and may be traveling with a male from a neighboring county. The Vicksburg Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that Namyah Pugh, age 18, is missing. Pugh was last seen after midnight on Thursday. According to VPD, she...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

This Mississippi district attorney said she will not prosecute those who seek abortion. She is 1 of 2 in state, 90 in country who signed commitment

Sixth District Attorney Shameca Collins is one of two Mississippi prosecutors who have signed a statement saying they will not prosecute someone who seeks an abortion, performs and abortion or helps someone obtain an abortion. Mississippi Today reported Collins joins Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens in signing a joint...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy