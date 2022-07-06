ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils promote Kate Madigan to assistant GM

 2 days ago
Kate Madigan is the first female assistant general manager in New Jersey Devils history.

Madigan, promoted by executive vice president/general manager Tom Fitzgerald on Wednesday, is the second woman in consecutive days to be named to an assistant GM role. The Toronto Maple Leafs promoted Hayley Wickenheiser to assistant GM on Tuesday, putting them among a handful of women to serve in the capacity in the NHL.

“I am extremely honored to take this next step in my professional career,” Madigan said. “I want to thank Tom, our managing partners, executive leadership group, and members of the organization who supported me throughout my time with New Jersey and this new, exciting opportunity. I look forward to working with this group to make the New Jersey Devils better, each day, and bring back the consistent success our fans expect and deserve. I’m excited for the future of this team not only now, but for what it will be.”

Madigan’s role will include being part of the core group of personnel decision-makers with the franchise, helping to shape the roster and lead draft evaluations. Other responsibilities are amateur level roster management, transactions, hockey personnel decisions, team operations, facilities management, budget and team travel management.

Elevated after two years as executive director of hockey management/operations, Madigan was director of pro scouting operations in 2019-20.

“Kate has been an incredibly valuable resource to not only me, but to our entire hockey operations leadership staff, particularly over the past three years, as part of key hockey decisions,” said Fitzgerald in a team-issued statement Wednesday. “This promotion is reflective of the duties and responsibilities that Kate has assumed within our organization during that time. Her diligence, work ethic, attention to detail, ability to communicate with all staff, strategy and vision are qualities that I look for in our leadership. We have a fantastic management team in place that is working together, solely focused on the development and success of this young, evolving core group on and off the ice, and Kate will play a role in leading the way. She has an immensely promising future in the industry, and we are glad to be a part of it.”

