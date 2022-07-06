ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Kansas basketball star Ava Jones and family injured in Louisville crash

By Kfh Staff
 2 days ago

Ava Jones, a star basketball player for Nickerson who recently committed to play for the University of Iowa, was seriously hurt in a crash in Louisville on Tuesday night, along with her family.

Ava Jones and her parents, Amy and Trey Jones, were struck along with her brother shortly before 8 p.m.

According to reports, Ava is in serious but stable condition, while two adults continue to be in critical condition. Ava's brother was treated for minor injuries.

Jones and her family were on a sidewalk when hit by 33-year-old Michael Hurley. Hurley said he had just taken hydrocodone and was too tired. Hurley was arrested.

Jones will be a senior year at Nickerson this fall. She led Nickerson to the Class 3A tournament this spring, averaging better than 20 points per game.

