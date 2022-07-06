ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After collapsing onstage, guitarist Carlos Santana explains what happened

By Nardine Saad
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJMGl_0gWSMsdV00
Carlos Santana, shown in 2014, is recovering from his Tuesday concert. (Owen Sweeney / Invision / Associated Press)

Heat and dehydration led to the onstage collapse of legendary musician Carlos Santana during an outdoor concert in Michigan on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old rocker was “over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration” during a concert at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, about 50 miles northwest of Detroit, his manager, Michael Vrionis, said in a statement posted on the “Supernatural” artist’s website.

The musician had reportedly been a handful of songs into his set when he sat down in front of a drum kit and collapsed backward during a performance of “Joy,” TMZ said.

Photos and video posted on social media showed Santana being treated onstage by medics at the amphitheater, then waving to the audience when he was wheeled away.

The famed guitarist was transported to the emergency department at the McLaren Clarkston hospital for observation and is doing well, Vrionis said.

The 10-time Grammy winner took to Facebook late Tuesday to thank fans for their “precious prayers” and to let them know that he and his wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, “are good just taking it easy.”

“forgot to eat and drink water / so i dehydrated and passed out / blessings and miracles to you all,” the “Smooth” musician wrote in verse.

Santana was performing during his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour with Grammy Hall of Famers Earth, Wind and Fire. The tour kicked off in Chula Vista, Calif., on June 17 and hit the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on June 18. The tour is set to wrap up in Tampa, Fla., on Aug. 27.

Wednesday’s show, which was set for the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Penn., has been postponed due to Santana’s condition. Concert promoter Live Nation will be handling ticket refunds and changes when the new date is announced.

couldbemaybenot
2d ago

He and I share the same birthday. As I understand it, I was born in the morning and he was born late afternoon (leave it to a rock star to get up late). Come on Carlos; get better! We're too "young" to be acting so old. Best wishes.

DRAGON TIGER
2d ago

saw Santana and the Rolling Stones at the Oakland Coliseum when the tickets were only $12.50 per. Eddie Money opened the show. Home of the Oakland Raiders got ROCKED that day.

Diers
2d ago

That’s what my elderly mother Doctor told her after she fainted while away on a Bus tour. Although a few days later she died of a undiagnosed heart condition aka natural causes. Unfortunately the blockage was not detected or treated in time. I miss her.

