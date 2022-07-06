ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth Elections Board strikes 12 voters from rolls

By JAKE DRUKMAN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations & Elections voted to strike a dozen registered voters from the county’s rolls at its July 5 meeting. In a 3-2 vote, the board decided to remove the 12 voters based on evidence that they had either moved out of...

accesswdun.com

A fixture in Hall Co. government for nearly four decades retires

Longtime Hall County official and resident Marty Nix retired this week after nearly 40 years in public service spent in various roles. Nix, who has served as Hall County's assistant administrator since 2011, retired Tuesday, July 5, and in his 38 years of service, he has made quite an impact and seen many changes.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance...
GEORGIA STATE
thechampionnewspaper.com

Attorneys and judges from DeKalb take on state roles

Four attorneys and two judges from DeKalb County were elected, re-elected, or appointed to serve on the board of governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia. The judges and attorneys from DeKalb County took their posts with the board on June 4, according to a news release. DeKalb County...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Milton voters to consider tax break for seniors

MILTON, Ga. — Milton is preparing to hold a referendum in November that would expand property tax breaks for senior homeowners. The City Council voted unanimously July 6 to authorize Fulton County to conduct a special election on Nov. 8 for senior homestead tax exemptions. Homestead exemptions only apply...
MILTON, GA
appenmedia.com

Condemned Roswell apartment puts elderly residents in limbo

ROSWELL, Ga. — Vietnam War veteran Michael Dowda slept in his car, hotels, even a warehouse before calling 199 Grove Way home in December 2020. He had been on the waiting list for an apartment at the complex for more than two years. The building, formerly known as Pelfrey...
ROSWELL, GA
CBS 46

Georgia to receive billions in new COVID-19 relief

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In downtown Atlanta under the gold dome, the Governor’s office is preparing to receive billions in federal funding for COVID-19 relief. Attorney Tom Church said the state already received $2.4 billion from the federal government last year and now the second installment totaling $2.4 billion is on its way, more than two years after the pandemic began.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #22-29: PERSONAL PROPERTY TAX AUDIT FOR THE TAX ASSESSORS OFFICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #22-29: PERSONAL PROPERTY TAX AUDIT FOR THE TAX ASSESSORS OFFICE The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is soliciting sealed proposals from firms or organizations to establish a contract for the Personal Property Tax Audit for the Tax Assessors Office in Rockdale County. Any questions and/or misunderstandings that may arise from this RFP must be submitted in writing to Meagan Porch at meagan.porch@rockdalecountyga.gov or to the Department of Finance at the address below. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this RFP no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Written responses will be issued in an addendum. It is the proposers responsibility to check the Rockdale County website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov for any addenda that may be issued, prior to submitting a proposal for this RFP. Sealed proposals are due no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Department of Finance, 958 Milstead Avenue, Conyers, Georgia 30012. Any proposal received after said time and date will not be considered by OWNER. Rockdale County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 958 Milstead Avenue Room 300 Conyers, Georgia 30012 www.rockdalecountyga.gov 902-74781 7/6 13 2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Atlanta council members pass resolution urging state to adopt 'Mariam's Law' in honor of woman killed in 2021

ATLANTA — Atlanta council members just passed a resolution in honor of an Atlanta resident who was killed in August of 2021. Mariam Abdulrab's family proposed "Mariam's Law" after learning the background of her accused killer, Demarcus Brinkley. Court documents claim Brinkley has an extensive history of sexual assault and child molestation against kids ages 5 and 7 in 2012 and 2013. A judge sentenced him to seven years in prison and eight years probation, per court documents.
ATLANTA, GA
Oconee Enterprise

Oconee woman hired as YWCO director

Oconee County resident Ginny Huff has recently been appointed as the new chief executive officer of the Young Women’s Christian Organization in Athens. The YWCO offers a wide range of recreation activities for men and women, fitness classes, swim lessons and after-school and summer camp experiences. Membership is currently about 2,800 people. The organization owns 22 acres of land on Hog Mountain Road in Oconee County for a possible future site.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

24-year-old Georgia man sentenced in Jan. 6 riot case

ATLANTA — A 24-year-old Georgia man will spend the next 12 months on probation, with the first two months to be served on home confinement while wearing a monitoring device for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras sentenced Benjamin Torre of Dawsonville...
GEORGIA STATE

