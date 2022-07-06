ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 killed at North Carolina apartment complex; man charged

By The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 23-month-old child and a 27-year-old man were shot to death at a North Carolina apartment complex, and police said a suspect has...

Toddler killed in north Raleigh apartment shooting, 22-year-old charged with murder

Raleigh, N.C. — A man has been arrested after a man and a toddler were killed in a Tuesday night shooting at a north Raleigh apartment. After 11:30 p.m., dozens of Raleigh police officers swarmed an apartment complex in the in the 6100 block of Shanda Drive. Police said they found Robert Thomas, Tiffany Claybrooke and a 23-month-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.
