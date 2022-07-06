2 killed at North Carolina apartment complex; man charged

Raleigh, N.C. — Gang-related murder, racketeering and drug trafficking charges were upheld for two Raleigh gang leaders on Thursday. Demetrice "Respect" Devin and Brandon 'B-Easy' Magnum were convicted in 2019 for conspiracy to participate in a pattern of racketeering, also know as RICO conspiracy, two counts of murder in aid to racketeering, two counts of murder with a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, conspiracy to distribute and posess with the intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to commit witness tampering.

1 DAY AGO