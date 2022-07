(WFRV) – The Kewaunee County fair is making it easy and affordable for families to have fun. It’s one price that includes rides and grandstand fun. Local 5 Live gives viewers a glimpse into the hard work that goes into this popular tradition and we meet some of the kids that prepare for months to show at the fair. This weekend it’s Kewaunee’s turn in the summer spotlight and you can join in the fun.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO