Pa Gas Tax Talks

The pain at the pumps keeps on just getting more, er, painful. Nationwide gas prices have been soaring since the Ukraine invasion, resulting Russian oil sanctions and dreaded inflation. But now there is a new headache and that comes in the form of an approved gas tax hike for California. As if drivers didn't have it bad enough, especially if you're driving a gas guzzler like a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, an approved tax hike went into effect today. As of July 1, just in advance of the July 4th holiday weekend, gas prices will go up again despite the feds trying to curb them.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO