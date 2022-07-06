ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa Gas Tax Talks

fox8tv.com
 2 days ago

For months, lawmakers from both parties have proposed a temporary cut to the state’s gas tax. But so far, no action has been taken. It’s an idea that sounds good on paper a gas tax holiday to provide some relief for Pennsylvania drivers at the pump. But...

www.fox8tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Three things Biden has done that increased gas prices

Average gas prices recently passed $5 per gallon nationwide, setting a new record. This is bad news for workers' budgets, and since it's happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, it's bad news for the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects. The White House has tried to deflect blame for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Gas Prices Are Falling Fastest in These 10 States

Americans who have been paying record gas prices to fill up their cars may see a much longed-for reprieve in some parts of the country. The last three months have seen a spike in fuel prices, hitting a national record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14, posing a political problem for President Joe Biden's administration.
TRAFFIC
GOBankingRates

Gas Prices the Year You Were Born

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is a little more than $4.95, according to AAA. The pump pain is more or less acute depending on your region, but overall, everywhere in the U.S. has...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Washington Examiner

Biden is making already-high gas prices higher

“I want to emphasize: Demand destruction or demand slowdowns is not a fix to this problem,” Jeff Currie, global head of commodities at Goldman Sachs, said last Thursday. “There is only one long-term fix to this problem, and that is investment — harnessing large amounts of capital into this space to de-bottleneck it … And, at this point in the game, we still don’t see large-scale investment.”
GAS PRICE
CNET

Gas Rebate Checks: These States Are Offering Money Back to Drivers

After steadily increasing for months, the price of gas has made something of a U-turn, dropping to $4.80 a gallon just weeks after reaching a high of more than $5 in mid-June. But the national average is still well above what it was before the pandemic, and lawmakers are looking for ways to provide relief at the pump: Some states have instituted a gas tax holiday, and President Joe Biden has endorsed a similar pause on the federal gas tax.
TRAFFIC
The Week

What we pay for when we pay for a gallon of gas

Gas prices are high — all-time highs nominally, and even approaching modern records adjusted for inflation. But what are you really paying for when you put $5-a-gallon gasoline in your (non-electric) vehicle? Crude oil, mostly. "A little more than half of the price of the gasoline relates to the price of crude oil," University of Houston energy economist Ed Hirs tells WUSA9. "Now, of course, that percentage has been up a little bit here recently, as much as two-thirds of it."
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
CarBuzz.com

California Gas Tax Hike Comes At The Worst Time

The pain at the pumps keeps on just getting more, er, painful. Nationwide gas prices have been soaring since the Ukraine invasion, resulting Russian oil sanctions and dreaded inflation. But now there is a new headache and that comes in the form of an approved gas tax hike for California. As if drivers didn't have it bad enough, especially if you're driving a gas guzzler like a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, an approved tax hike went into effect today. As of July 1, just in advance of the July 4th holiday weekend, gas prices will go up again despite the feds trying to curb them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Pain at the Pump: These States Just Increased Their Gas Tax

The high cost of gasoline has been a steady topic of conversation throughout 2022. Half a dozen states have instituted gas-tax holidays to blunt the bite at the pump, and President Joe Biden has endorsed a similar pause of the federal gas tax. But numerous states have actually increased their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Higher gas prices hurt pockets, make small dent in emissions

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Congress and now the Supreme Court stymie the Biden administration’s efforts to curb climate change, one thing the president doesn’t want - sky high gas prices - actually is nibbling away at emissions of heat-trapping gas.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Tax Holiday#Pa Gas Tax Talks#The State Gas Tax#House#Republicans#Democrats#American

Comments / 0

Community Policy