ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Richard Gere hauls in $24.15 million for New York compound

By Jack Flemming
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xOaAY_0gWSMB7c00
The 49-acre spread includes a three-story mansion, guesthouses, a stable, swimming pool and private lake. (Ginnel Real Estate)

Richard Gere spent decades compiling his 49-acre compound outside New York City. Now, the actor has sold it for $24.15 million.

The star of such films as “Pretty Woman” and “American Gigolo” bought the first piece of the property for $1.51 million in 1986 and, in the years since, scooped up neighboring parcels, creating a haven complete with a Colonial-style mansion, a handful of guesthouses and a stable. He put it on the market last year for $28 million.

The compound is about 50 miles outside Manhattan in Pound Ridge, a quiet town that has attracted celebrities including Ryan Reynolds, Mike Myers and Tom Brokaw.

Gere’s property shares a border with Ward Pound Ridge Reservation, a 4,300-acre park. The actor’s compound offers the same natural setting, with rolling hills, weeping willows and a private lake with a sandy beach. Man-made attractions include a soccer field, basketball court, swimming pool and dining pavilion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ffnG_0gWSMB7c00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JD4JZ_0gWSMB7c00

The three-story New England-style main house has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms across 11,658 square feet. There’s a library, sun room, modern kitchen and living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. A deck out back takes in the private lake and tree-laden hills beyond.

Gere isn’t moving far. Records show he picked up a Georgian-style mansion a few miles north, in the town of North Salem, for $9.8 million.

The 72-year old has been acting since the 1970s, with standout roles in “Days of Heaven,” “An Officer and a Gentleman,” “Runaway Bride” and “Chicago,” for which he won a Golden Globe Award.

Mary Dowdle of Ginnel Real Estate held the listing. Cheryl Neuburger, also with Ginnel, represented the buyer.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 14

Mario Janet Deluna
1d ago

hello Mr gear I know that you probably will never see this text but just in case I hope and pray that you have fed hungry people cuz God is blessed you so you can bless others thank you Mr gear

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Jon Bon Jovi Sells New York Home for $22 Million! Want A Tour?

Have you ever wondered what the rich and famous lifestyle is really like? Where does your favorite actor or musician live and what is it like inside of their home? Today we can answer some of those questions. According to the New York Post Jon Bon Jovi just sold his Manhattan apartment to former Disney executive Michael Ovits. That's 2 rich and famous people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

Hugh Jackman lists sprawling West Village triplex for $39M

Australian actor Hugh Jackman has listed his massive triplex apartment in the West Village for an impressive $38,900,000. As first reported by the New York Post, the five-bedroom home takes up three floors of 176 Perry Street, a Hudson River-facing condominium designed by acclaimed architect Richard Meier. The A-lister, who played Wolverine in X-Men and is currently starring in a revival of The Music Man on Broadway, bought the palatial pad for $21,000,000 in 2008.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
North Salem, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Pound Ridge, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Real Estate
mansionglobal.com

Hollywood Legend Tallulah Bankhead’s New York Country Estate

Hollywood Legend Tallulah Bankhead’s New York Country Estate. Windows, the one-time upstate New York country estate of Hollywood legend Tallulah Bankhead, was where she let down her hair—and took off her clothes when entertaining guests at her wild, all-night parties. “The wooden signs along the long driveway that...
REAL ESTATE
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brokaw
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Richard Gere
Person
Mike Myers
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Roseanne Barr Enjoys A Quiet Life In Her 46-Acre Hawaii Home

The former Roseanne TV star, Roseanne Barr, has been away from show business, living in Hawaii with her longtime partner Johnny Argent. She purchased her beautiful 46-acre home in the town of Honokaa on the Big Island in 2007, where she has been living since 2009. According to Virtual Globe Trotting, Roseanne bought the 2,212-square-foot residence for $1.78 million at the time.
HONOKAA, HI
extratv

‘ER’ Actress Mary Mara’s Cause of Death Revealed

“ER” actress Mary Mara died suddenly this week at 61. Now, more details of her death are providing a clearer picture of what happened. While it was reported that she drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York, it has been revealed that she died from asphyxiation.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Beach#The Compound#American#Colonial#Georgian
Daily Mail

Martha Stewart is 'heartbroken' after contracting COVID-19: 'I am feeling fine, sticking to the rules and isolating'

Martha Stewart revealed her plans to host a garden party at The Plaza on Tuesday night were thwarted after learning she contracted coronavirus. The entrepreneur, 80, announced to her more than 1.6 million followers that she was 'sad to report' that she 'tested positive for COVID-19' via Instagram - minutes before she was due to host a party for skincare brand Mario Badescu.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Ray Donovan and ER actress Mary Mara dead at age 61 after 'drowning in St. Lawrence river while swimming for exercise' during visit to her sister's summer home in northern New York

Actress Mary Mara has died after reportedly drowning in the St. Lawrence River. She was 61. New York State Police said the ER and Ray Donavan actress drowned while swimming for exercise, according to TMZ. Her body was discovered in the water in the town of Cape Vincent, New York,...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
351K+
Followers
65K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy