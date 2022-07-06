Richard Gere hauls in $24.15 million for New York compound

The 49-acre spread includes a three-story mansion, guesthouses, a stable, swimming pool and private lake. (Ginnel Real Estate)

Richard Gere spent decades compiling his 49-acre compound outside New York City. Now, the actor has sold it for $24.15 million.

The star of such films as “Pretty Woman” and “American Gigolo” bought the first piece of the property for $1.51 million in 1986 and, in the years since, scooped up neighboring parcels, creating a haven complete with a Colonial-style mansion, a handful of guesthouses and a stable. He put it on the market last year for $28 million.

The compound is about 50 miles outside Manhattan in Pound Ridge, a quiet town that has attracted celebrities including Ryan Reynolds, Mike Myers and Tom Brokaw.

Gere’s property shares a border with Ward Pound Ridge Reservation, a 4,300-acre park. The actor’s compound offers the same natural setting, with rolling hills, weeping willows and a private lake with a sandy beach. Man-made attractions include a soccer field, basketball court, swimming pool and dining pavilion.

The three-story New England-style main house has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms across 11,658 square feet. There’s a library, sun room, modern kitchen and living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. A deck out back takes in the private lake and tree-laden hills beyond.

Gere isn’t moving far. Records show he picked up a Georgian-style mansion a few miles north, in the town of North Salem, for $9.8 million.

The 72-year old has been acting since the 1970s, with standout roles in “Days of Heaven,” “An Officer and a Gentleman,” “Runaway Bride” and “Chicago,” for which he won a Golden Globe Award.

Mary Dowdle of Ginnel Real Estate held the listing. Cheryl Neuburger, also with Ginnel, represented the buyer.