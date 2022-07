Port Arthur radio station KPAC used to sponsor a talent competition early each Saturday morning. If the performances weren’t a draw, the Southern Maid sugar donuts were, so there was quite a crowd that day in 1947 when three Chelette children — Mary Jo (8), Carolyn (5) and Judy (2) — lined up to sing. There were too many contestants, and if all three girls wanted in, they would have to take the stage together.

