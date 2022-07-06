Kansas City Royals planning a postgame concert featuring four acts from the 1990s

Mark Calderon, from left, Martin Kember and Kevin Thornton of musical group Color Me Badd pose in the press room at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, June 29, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP) Dan Steinberg Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP

The Royals announced a second concert will be held at Kauffman Stadium this summer.

Later this month, the delayed Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be held at Kauffman Stadium on July 19, the night of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

There will be a decidedly different sound coming from Kauffman Stadium in August when the Royals hold a postgame concert featuring a quartet of artists from the 1990s.

Vanilla Ice, Blackstreet, Color Me Badd and DJ Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa fame will take the stage after the Royals-Padres game on Aug. 27. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. and the concert will start shortly after game’s end.

Fans with a ticket to the game can stick around to watch the show, but there are a couple of options to upgrade.

A Field Pass, which will allow fans on the field during the concert, is an extra $25 over the cost of a game ticket.

A VIP Package, which is an extra $275 over the price of a game ticket, includes a Field Pass, access to the front of the line for those going on the field, an artist meet and greet, an autographed poster of one of the musicians or groups, and a photo opportunity.