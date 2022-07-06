ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Coarsegold: A Madera County treasure

Madera Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy 1903, the town of Coarsegold had taken on all of the trappings of a civilized community. Here its citizens can be seen making ready for a huge 4th of July celebration. Long before the town of Madera was on the map, gold — heavy, coarse gold — was discovered in...

www.maderatribune.com

yourcentralvalley.com

Eye on Ag: Exploring the Fresno County Fruit Trail

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Fruit Trail offers an opportunity for people to learn about where their food comes from. It’s a self-guided tour of farms and produce stands across Fresno County, from Clovis to Kingsburg. The first stop on the trail is Simonian Farms. The...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMJ

RV Fire Quickly Spreads In Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno County Fire Department battled an RV fire that broke out in southwest Fresno. Firefighters responded to the fire near Valentine and Jenson Avenues Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, the fire had quickly spread to nearby vehicles, large debris and grass. Over 30 firefighters...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Marijuana Retailers Race to Open Doors. Which Will Be First?

Two Fresno marijuana retailers are competing to become the first legal purveyor of pot in the city. Both The Artist Tree in northwest Fresno and Embarc in the central area are putting the final touches on their stores. As of Wednesday afternoon, The Artist Tree is ready to go. All...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's Mendes named Dairy Princess

Caitlin Mendes of Hanford was selected as the 2022 Dairy Princess for the California Milk Advisory Board’s (CMAB) District 5 Central in a crowning event held on June 24 at the Raven Barn in Selma. Mendes will represent District 5 Central, which includes Kings County. As Dairy Princess, she...
HANFORD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man wanted in multiple Highway shootings arrested in Clovis, CHP says

CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A man wanted in multiple Highway shootings was arrested in Clovis after allegedly shooting at a woman in a parking lot Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers. Authorities say the parking lot shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. near Peach and Ashlan avenues.
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno liquor store damaged by fire

FRESNO, Calif. ) – An arson investigation is underway after a fire at a Fresno liquor store Friday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Fire crews respond to Shields and West avenues around 5:00 a.m. for a report of a fire at the G&G liquor store. When crews arrived flames and smoke were coming out of the windows.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

East Valley farmers and cities may get more surface water this summer

TULARE COUNTY – Farmers and cities on the east side of the Valley may get more water than they originally thought. Friant Water Authority, which operates the Friant-Kern Canal, said in a recent memo on its website it is confident its contractors will not only get the 15% allocation of surface water deliveries announced in February but that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will likely increase the amount to 20%, possibly as early as this week. The Bureau of Reclamation is the federal agency which oversees the Central Valley Project, a network of dams, reservoirs, canals, hydroelectric power plants and other facilities which supply water to the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento Valley and parts of the Bay Area.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Local lawmakers tackle the Valley's internet problems

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While some communities are in a connection crisis, state and local leaders from healthcare, housing and education are taking action to address the digital divide in the Central Valley. Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula said, "It's important for us to acknowledge that the digital divide is real...
thedesertreview.com

Madera has the #32 worst average commute

Investigated how much time workers spend commuting in Madera using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Illegal fireworks lighting up Fresno skyline on 4th of July

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Illegal fireworks are lighting up the skies over Fresno County as the sun sets on the Fourth of July. Throughout the night, the KSEE24/CBS47 Skycam has captured hundreds of illegal fireworks erupting in the city. The Fourth of July has been historically one of the busiest days for the Fresno Fire […]
ABC30 Central Valley

StretchLab opens first location in Central Valley

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A unique wellness studio franchise is now open in Clovis - and it's the first in the Valley. StretchLab, off Herndon Avenue, specializes in the ultimate stretching experience. Think about a chiropractic appointment, but with one slight difference. "It's different in that we're using muscles. So...
CLOVIS, CA

