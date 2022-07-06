Coleman County Electric Coop Annual Meeting Set for July 22

At 9:55 pm Thursday night, Coleman and Burkett Fire Departments, along with Lifeguard EMS were dispatched to a report of a wreck on Highway 206 at County Road 160, which is between Echo and Burkett, northeast of Coleman. The first emergency unit to arrive reported a vehicle in the ditch and a cow in the north bound lane. Traffic was being blocked in that lane. Several other cattle were also reported to be out. An Air Evac helicopter was also requested. Highway 206 was going to be shut down for a time as a landing zone was established for the helicopter.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO