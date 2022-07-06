Coleman County Electric Coop Annual Meeting Set for July 22

The Seeds of Hope organization in Coleman will hold a volunteer/curiosity meeting Saturday morning, July 9, at 9:30 am at the Cornerstone Community Action Agency, 114 Needham Street, in Coleman. The effort focuses on beautification. As mentioned at Thursday's Coleman City Council meeting, some volunteers have already stepped forward, but more are needed. Various properties in Coleman that could benefit from clean-up and beautification are being identified. The first property has been chosen. This meeting will answer questions you may have so, if you are interested in volunteering and helping improve the community, plan to attend the meeting.
