Coleman County, TX

Coleman County Electric Coop Annual Meeting Set for July 22

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColeman County Electric Cooperative has announced their 84th Annual Meeting to be...

City Council Holds Pre-Budget Workshop, Acts on Sidewalk Project Contract

The Coleman City Council met Thursday, July 7, at 5:15 pm. Mayor Tommy Sloan presided with Council members Tracy Rankin and Monte Sides attending. Much of the meeting was spent in a Pre-Budget Workshop to identify goals, objectives and priorities for the Fiscal Year 2023 City of Coleman Budget. With City Manager Diana Lopez leading discussion, the Council went over five goals as outlined below.
COLEMAN, TX
Beautification Volunteers Needed - Meeting Saturday Morning in Coleman

The Seeds of Hope organization in Coleman will hold a volunteer/curiosity meeting Saturday morning, July 9, at 9:30 am at the Cornerstone Community Action Agency, 114 Needham Street, in Coleman. The effort focuses on beautification. As mentioned at Thursday's Coleman City Council meeting, some volunteers have already stepped forward, but more are needed. Various properties in Coleman that could benefit from clean-up and beautification are being identified. The first property has been chosen. This meeting will answer questions you may have so, if you are interested in volunteering and helping improve the community, plan to attend the meeting.
COLEMAN, TX
Wreck Thursday Night Highway 206 Northeast of Coleman

At 9:55 pm Thursday night, Coleman and Burkett Fire Departments, along with Lifeguard EMS were dispatched to a report of a wreck on Highway 206 at County Road 160, which is between Echo and Burkett, northeast of Coleman. The first emergency unit to arrive reported a vehicle in the ditch and a cow in the north bound lane. Traffic was being blocked in that lane. Several other cattle were also reported to be out. An Air Evac helicopter was also requested. Highway 206 was going to be shut down for a time as a landing zone was established for the helicopter.
COLEMAN, TX
Notice of Jury Duty Cancellation

The prospective jurors who received a summons for jury duty for the week of July 18th, 2022 from the office of the District Clerk of Brown County do not need to appear. The jury has been cancelled.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
CNA Certification Course Application Deadline July 18th

A CNA certification course will be offered, and will begin on July 26th. Cornerstone Community Action Agency, Coleman ISD and the ACE empower program, and Coleman County Medical Center are working together to make this certification course available. Call 325-625-3335 to check on the process for applying. You may qualify for a scholarship to cover the costs of your classes! Classes start on July 26th and they are taking applications until Monday, July 18th.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
40 UNDER 40: Micah and Ashley Jaynes

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. The transformation of Baker Street into one of the most popular destinations in all of Brown County began strictly...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Smoke Brings Fire Crews to E. 7th Street

Three units of the Coleman Fire Department, Santa Anna Fire and a Lifeguard Ambulance crew are on the scene in the 800 block of East 7th. Firemen are going in and out of the front door of the residence but there is no visible fire at this time.
COLEMAN, TX
One Injured in Coleman County Wreck

Coleman County first responders responded on Wednesday afternoon, July 6, to a two vehicle accident on Highway 153, west of Glen Cove, not far from the Coleman and Runnels county line. A landing zone for an Air Evac helicopter was set up at the entrance to Hords Creek Lake. One person was transported from the wreck site to the helicopter to be taken to an area hospital for treatment of the injuries. The other driver did not require medical treatment, according to Coleman Fire. The Texas DPS was called to investigate the wreck.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Long time Abilene doctor turns 92, celebrates by taking final flight

ABILENE, Texas — Community involvement is a practice that most people enjoy adding to their routine, but for Dr. Jack Ramsey, a certified flight instructor and specialist in radiation oncology, it is simply a way of life. Dr. Ramsey is certified in diagnostic radiology, nuclear medicine and radiation oncology,...
ABILENE, TX
Pickleball increasing in popularity, finding a home in Brownwood

One of the fastest growing recreational sports in the country – pickleball – is finding its groove in Brownwood as well. Brown County resident Kathy Williams became acquainted with pickleball on an out-of-state vacation in 2020, and is one of the people spearheading the growth of the sport locally.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Rochelle church engulfed in flames Thursday morning

ROCHELLE, Texas – The Rochelle Baptist Church in Rochelle was engulfed in flames in the early morning of Thursday, July 7th. According to a social media post from the Brady Fire and EMS Department, other structures around the church were also threatened but flames were contained. The department is currently in the salvage and overhaul […]
ROCHELLE, TX
‘I’m a blessed man’: Abilene building owner mulls over moving forward after devastating fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An early morning structure fire left the new owner of a building, along with his business-owning neighbors, counting their blessings. The fire broke out just before 5:00 Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Mockingbird Lane, severely damaging a commercial building. Even though it was an older building, this building was […]
ABILENE, TX
Truck carrying dairy products overturns on South Abilene loop

Editor’s note: The original story called the truck a ‘fuel truck.’ We have since corrected this information, as it was later revealed it was a large work truck hauling dairy products. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A work truck carrying dairy products overturned in South Abilene Tuesday evening, causing a grass fire. While details are still […]
ABILENE, TX
Firefighter burned during explosion in Blackwell

BLACKWELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Blackwell volunteer firefighter was burned when a pipe exploded during a fire Wednesday. The Blackwell Volunteer Fire Department did confirm Fire Fighter Skipper sustained burns to his face, neck, and arm during the explosion, which involved a gas line at a fire at Oak Creek Ranch. Pictures of Firefighter Skipper […]
BLACKWELL, TX
Saturday Morning Fire Destroys Brownwood Home

Shortly after midnight (12:27 am) on Saturday, July 2, Brownwood and Early Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at 1414 Main Blvd on the north side of Brownwood, just west of Commerce Square. According to Brownwood Fire Chief Eric Hicks, firemen arrived to find a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. The home was a total loss. One person was at home at the time but was not injured nor were any firemen who battled the blaze. According to Chief Hicks, the cause of the fire remains under investigation though it is not suspicious in nature.
BROWNWOOD, TX
CPD Activity Report for June 27 - July 3

The Coleman Police Department has released the Activity Report from June 27th through July 3rd. The Officers of the Coleman Police Department responded to 25 calls for service. The following are some but not all of their calls:. 2 – Missing Person. 4 – Agency Assist. 2 –...
COLEMAN, TX

