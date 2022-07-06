ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

One Shot At Anchor Tactical In Springfield

By Jason Rima
KTTS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTTS News) — One person has been taken to the hospital, and two people...

www.ktts.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Two charged in Springfield thefts, homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two men are charged in connection to the death of an employee at Anchor Tactical Supply in Springfield. Court documents indicate Jonathan Peace, 20, and Zachary Cano, 20, stole a firearm from Anchor Tactical Supply on July 5. The pair then returned on July 6. Employee Colin Loderhose, 25, recognized at least one of the men and is seen on surveillance video escorting them to the front door.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

UPDATE: Victim Dies After Shooting At Springfield Business

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are now working a shooting this morning at a business on South Campbell as a homicide. Police say the victim who was shot died after a shooting at Anchor Tactical Supply. It happened on the parking lot of the business. Two people were arrested...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Family & friends remember Colin Loderhose

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The family of Colin Loderhose is still working through the events of Wednesday morning.  “Tears are still coming,” said Colin’s brother, Cavin Loderhose. “Everybody’s crying off and on, me included. But we’re reminiscing about Col’, remembering who he was and trying to let that overshadow what’s really going on.” Loderhose, 25, was fatally shot […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Wild Bill Hickok vs. Davis Tutt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Almost everyone’s story ends in a cemetery. So many headstones. So many stories. In an old part of Maple Park Cemetery, a red, recently-dedicated headstone stands out. Its story is etched on its back with playing cards, a pocket watch, and a pistol. “It’s a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Newton County crash investigation, kidnap guilty plea, counterfeit money alert and peak energy advisory

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say a Newton County deputy’s SUV collided with a motorized bicycle. The crash sent its rider to the hospital in serious condition. The crash happened shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Thursday near east 32-nd and south Finley streets in Joplin. The officer on the scene says both the Newton County Tahoe and the motorized bike were traveling east. The Joplin police major crash team is currently investigating the incident. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Deputies look for driver of stolen truck involved in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies are searching for the driver of a stolen truck who caused a crash in north-central Springfield, Mo. Wednesday afternoon. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, a Greene County deputy located the stolen truck near National Avenue and Division Street. When the Deputy tried to pull the truck over, the driver sped away, and the deputy lost sight of it.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Campbell
KTTS

Fake Money Showing Up At Area Businesses

(KTTS News) — Taney County authorities are warning people to take a close look at any cash someone gives you before you accept it. The sheriff says someone has been using fake money at businesses in North Arkansas and Southern Missouri. Some of the bills have Chinese writing, while...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Man wanted in Stone County captured in Webster County

A man wanted by police in three different area jurisdictions has been taken into custody following a short pursuit. Jordan Tinker, 25, was arrested in Webster County, east of Springfield after a short pursuit by the Seymour Police Department. He faces charges in Stone County of second degree domestic assault and first degree property damage.
STONE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLR10 News

Tips for watering lawns in high heat in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — July is Smart Irrigation Month, and that means there’s no better time to practice eco- and lawn-friendly watering habits. Horticulture Field Specialist Robert Balek from the University of Missouri Extension said that there are a few smart water practices that people can do to preserve water and even improve the health of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
nomadlawyer.org

Springfield: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Springfield, Missouri

If you’re looking for an outdoor activity to enjoy while you’re in Springfield, Missouri, you’ve come to the right place. The area is home to a wide range of attractions, including an arts center and a farmer’s market. There are also numerous thrift stores, resale boutiques, and flea markets. For shopping and dining, Springfield is home to the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. While you’re there, you’ll likely find a great deal, so don’t forget to check it out!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

The Springfield boy who met Elvis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With the new Elvis movie out, ozarksfirst.com decided to talk to the History Museum on the Square about Johnny Wilkinson, the boy who met Elvis. In the Spring of 1956, a young rock and roll singer from Memphis named Elvis Presley began a tour across the country. The tour brought Presley to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Fostering pets in Springfield, vaccine clinic July 10

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rescue One, a foster-based animal rescue in Springfield, helps animals in need in the Springfield area. The animals Rescue One helps live in the organization’s foster homes until they are able to find a permanent home. “There’s a lot of need for fosters,” said Kimmy, a foster for two 11-month-old cats named […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

I-44 pavement improvement begins in mid-July

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced there will be lane and ramp closings on I-44 and a bridge closed on Missouri Route 744/Mulroy Road beginning July 11. A pavement improvement and bridge rehabilitation project will begin the week of July 11, MoDOT said. The project...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Barry, Christian, Dade, Douglas, Greene, Lawrence, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Dade; Douglas; Greene; Lawrence; Stone; Taney; Texas; Webster; Wright EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cooler and less humid air will spread into the region tonight ending the heat wave through the upcoming weekend.
BARRY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy