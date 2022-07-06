Creamy Vegan Tomato Soup Recipe

Miriam Hahn/Health Digest

Ever crave a healthier version of your favorite hearty soup? This vegan version of creamy tomato soup highlights all the same flavors of the luscious dish without using any dairy. While less indulgent, this rendition, brought to us by health coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn, still provides that warm and cozy vibe that traditional tomato soup delivers.

Hahn likes eating this soup as "a nice summer dinner with a hearty salad and fresh sourdough" or as a "perfect appetizer with something off the grill." Try it with a simple kale Caesar salad or perhaps a cranberry salad. Want something a little more substantial? "Sometimes," Hahn tells us, "I add rice or noodles to it."

Because leftovers last for about 1 week if kept in an airtight container in the fridge, this soup is a great option for those who like to meal prep. Cook this meal over the weekend and store it in the fridge for easy and quick lunches during your busy week.

Gather your ingredients

Miriam Hahn/Health Digest

To make this creamy vegan tomato soup, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need a sweet onion, garlic, olive oil, two cans of whole tomatoes (one regular and one fire-roasted, ideally), Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, maple syrup, vegetable broth, and unsweetened coconut milk, plus, if you'd like to add a finish touch, some fresh basil and croutons. Hahn notes that the coconut milk in this recipe makes the "soup thick and creamy while keeping it vegan" She adds that "it gives off a slight coconut flavor, but if you didn't know it was in there, you wouldn't even notice." Just be sure to buy it unsweetened!

Add aromatics to the pot

Miriam Hahn/Health Digest

Now that you have gathered your ingredients, you can start by chopping the garlic and onion. There is no need to aim for perfect and consistent pieces; since you will be blending this soup later on, a rough chop will do. Add the oil to a large pot over high heat. Then, add in the onions and garlic and cook for about 8 minutes. Make sure to stir this mixture frequently to avoid burning. If the pan gets too dry, add a bit of water.

Add tomatoes and break them down

Miriam Hahn/Health Digest

Next, add both the cans of tomatoes to the pot. Hahn recommends using 1 can of whole tomatoes and another of fire-roasted tomatoes: "I love the smoky flavor of the fire-roasted tomatoes. They are so much more flavorful than plain whole tomatoes, and they offer a slight kick." Using a wooden spoon, break down the tomatoes. Add the Italian seasoning, then lower the heat to a simmer for about 10 minutes.

Blend the ingredients

Miriam Hahn/Health Digest

Now, you can blend the soup either with a high-speed blender or an immersion blender. Once the soup is smooth, return the mixture to the pot.

Add in the seasonings, broth, and coconut milk

Miriam Hahn/Health Digest

Next, you add the salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, maple syrup (which will offer a "sweet balance to the acidic tomatoes," Hahn explains), vegetable broth, and coconut milk. Stir this mixture well, taste, and adjust the seasonings as needed. When you are ready to serve, feel free to add optional garnishes of fresh basil and croutons on the top of each bowl.

Creamy Vegan Tomato Soup Recipe

No Ratings

This comforting plant-based tomato soup gets its creamy texture from unsweetened coconut milk. All the decadence with none of the dairy!

Prep Time

10

minutes

Cook Time

20

minutes

Servings

6

Servings

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

½ sweet onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tablespoon avocado or olive oil

1 (28-ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes

1 (28-ounce) can fire-roasted tomatoes

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes (plus more for finishing)

2 teaspoons maple syrup

½ cup vegetable broth

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk

Optional Ingredients

fresh basil, for garnish

croutons, for garnish

Directions

Chop the onion and garlic. (You will be blending the soup, so a rough chop is fine.) Add the oil to a large pot and turn the heat to high. Add the onions and garlic and cook for 8 minutes, stirring frequently. Add a small amount of water to the pot if it gets dry. Add the 2 cans of tomatoes. Break them down with a wooden spoon. Add the Italian seasoning and reduce heat to simmer. Cook for 10 minutes. Place this mixture into a high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Alternatively, you can use an immersion blender. Return the blended soup to the pot. Add the salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, maple syrup, broth, and coconut milk. Stir to combine. Taste, then adjust seasonings to taste. Ladle soup into bowls and top with fresh basil and croutons, if desired.

Nutrition

The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.