Basile Mayor Mark Denette is an classic car and truck enthusiast so it was no surprise that he hosted such a Car and Truck Show on June 4 for the City of Eunice Main Street’s “Spring into Summer” celebration. This was the fourth time that Denette has hosted this type of classic show in Eunice. Before this year’s event, Denette chaired two shows for the Experience Louisiana Festival at LSUE and…

EUNICE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO