Here's Our Real First Look at Ferrari's Le Mans Hypercar

This beautiful Ferrari has spent its life on the track and now looks for a new driver to take up the helm. Ferrari is a unique brand within the Italian automotive industry for many reasons, primarily concerning performance. While other nations, such as the United States, are heralded for their drag racing or road racing, the Italians have always dominated F1. Out of all the various brands that compete, ranging from Ferrari to Red Bull, the Prancing Italian Stallion has got to be the biggest. Since the beginning, this brand has been solely focused on one of the most bare-bones automotive excellence competitions, and they have used what they learned on the track in every single one of their cars. This particular vehicle is an excellent example of what Ferrari always prides itself upon with their design and engineering.

CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO