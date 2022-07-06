Chris Kamara brilliantly photoshops himself in front of No10 Downing Street as he recreates iconic ‘I dunno Jeff’ moment

FORMER Sky Sports pundit Chris Kamara left football fans in stitches after photoshopping himself in front of Downing Street in the wake of Tuesday night's political chaos.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was left desperately clinging onto No10 after Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned from his cabinet.

Kamara brilliantly posted the photoshopped image on social media Credit: https://twitter.com/chris_kammy/status/1544393771386900481

The news plunged social media into a frenzy with the entire country reacting to the chaotic news.

And Kamara - who is famous for missing a sending off during Soccer Saturday coverage and saying "I dunno Jeff" when presenter Jeff Stelling asked what had happened - also got in on the action.

He took to Twitter to share a snap from him on that fateful day, but in front of Downing Street rather than Fratton Park.

Alongside the image, he added the caption: "'What’s happening Kammy' 😳🤷🏽‍♂️ i dunno Jeff 😂🤣."

Stelling then responded to the post, saying: "Kammy use your fingers and toes and count up how many allies he still has.

"Not a question I could put to @NadineDorries tbh!!"

And Kammy's post left those on social media in fits of laughter as he lived up to his reputation as one of the funniest characters in football.

One user added to the comparison between Kammy's famous mishap and the Downing Street carnage by continuing: "Jeff Stelling: 'Kammy, we have just heard that Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid have resigned from Government'.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

"Kammy: 'Yeah I saw them come out but I thought they were going for a drink Jeff'."

While another said: "Unbelievable Kammy, you’ve just won Twitter tonight 🤣🤣."

And a third added: "The only thing that is more hilarious than this is that original footage from Fratton Park 😂. Best tweet of 2022 by far 👏."

Kamara, 64, confirmed back in April that he was leaving Sky Sports at the end of the 2021/22 season after 24 years with the company.

Confirming his departure, Kamara said: "My long career at Sky Sports has never felt like work. I've spent 24 terrific years at Sky, and leave with the best of memories.

"My time on Soccer AM, Goals on Sunday and, of course, on Soccer Saturday with Jeff has been - to coin a phrase - unbelievable.

"I've had the time of my life, and look forward to tuning in every Saturday as a fan."

The news came shortly after it was revealed he has been battling a speech condition called apraxia of speech.

It is an illness which makes talking difficult, with sufferers knowing what they'd like to say, but having trouble communicating their words.