ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Kamara brilliantly photoshops himself in front of No10 Downing Street as he recreates iconic ‘I dunno Jeff’ moment

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

FORMER Sky Sports pundit Chris Kamara left football fans in stitches after photoshopping himself in front of Downing Street in the wake of Tuesday night's political chaos.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was left desperately clinging onto No10 after Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned from his cabinet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVqGz_0gWSKqwT00
Kamara brilliantly posted the photoshopped image on social media Credit: https://twitter.com/chris_kammy/status/1544393771386900481

The news plunged social media into a frenzy with the entire country reacting to the chaotic news.

And Kamara - who is famous for missing a sending off during Soccer Saturday coverage and saying "I dunno Jeff" when presenter Jeff Stelling asked what had happened - also got in on the action.

He took to Twitter to share a snap from him on that fateful day, but in front of Downing Street rather than Fratton Park.

Alongside the image, he added the caption: "'What’s happening Kammy' 😳🤷🏽‍♂️ i dunno Jeff 😂🤣."

Stelling then responded to the post, saying: "Kammy use your fingers and toes and count up how many allies he still has.

"Not a question I could put to @NadineDorries tbh!!"

And Kammy's post left those on social media in fits of laughter as he lived up to his reputation as one of the funniest characters in football.

One user added to the comparison between Kammy's famous mishap and the Downing Street carnage by continuing: "Jeff Stelling: 'Kammy, we have just heard that Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid have resigned from Government'.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

"Kammy: 'Yeah I saw them come out but I thought they were going for a drink Jeff'."

While another said: "Unbelievable Kammy, you’ve just won Twitter tonight 🤣🤣."

And a third added: "The only thing that is more hilarious than this is that original footage from Fratton Park 😂. Best tweet of 2022 by far 👏."

Kamara, 64, confirmed back in April that he was leaving Sky Sports at the end of the 2021/22 season after 24 years with the company.

Confirming his departure, Kamara said: "My long career at Sky Sports has never felt like work. I've spent 24 terrific years at Sky, and leave with the best of memories.

"My time on Soccer AM, Goals on Sunday and, of course, on Soccer Saturday with Jeff has been - to coin a phrase - unbelievable.

"I've had the time of my life, and look forward to tuning in every Saturday as a fan."

The news came shortly after it was revealed he has been battling a speech condition called apraxia of speech.

It is an illness which makes talking difficult, with sufferers knowing what they'd like to say, but having trouble communicating their words.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Kamara
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Jeff Stelling
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Saturday#Soccer Am#No10 Downing Street#Sky Sports#Health
The Guardian

So long, Sue: Wimbledon will deeply miss Barker’s iconic warmth and skill

It was possibly the biggest miss on Centre Court this tournament. Nick Kyrgios had completed his anarchic, anger-fuelled third-round win against Stefanos Tsitsipas and was about to address the crowd. There was only one person who could take him on in this mood. One woman with the moral strength and the laser-empathy to cut through his layers of bravado and commune directly with his soul. The Wimbledon Wonder, aka White Steel, aka Sue Barker.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Princess Diana’s tailor recalls creating outfit for 1995 Panorama interview: ‘You were sworn to secrecy’

Savile Rowe tailor, Andrew Ramroop, has spoken out about designing clothes for Princess Diana, revealing he didn’t know she was going to wear one of his creations for her 1995 Panorama interview. The 69-year-old started working on Savile Row when he was 17 years old and, in addition to working with Diana, has created garments for Samuel L Jackson.For her Panorama interview, in which she famously said “there were three of us in this marriage” with regards to the Prince of Wales’ affair with Camila Parker-Bowles, Diana wore one of Ramroop’s oversized blazers over a simple white top.Speaking on BBC...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
580K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy