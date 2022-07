ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Anderson County deputy sheriff was fired Friday morning following an arrest made by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. SCHP charged Austin Taylor with DUI and open container, according to Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Taylor was initially pulled over for an improper stop at the corner of Welcome Road and Hembree Road on Thursday night, troopers said.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO