Abbeville, LA

Candidates running in November have until Sept. 4 to run announcements in the Abbeville Meridional

By Editorial
Abbeville Meridional
 2 days ago

Candidates running for election in Nov. 8 will have until Sept. 4 to...

gueydantoday.com

Abbeville welcomes new Mayor, Council, Chief

Change can sometimes be met with apprehension. On Thursday afternoon, citizens in Abbeville met change with enthusiasm. In front of a packed house in Magdalen Place, the city of Abbeville held a swearing-in ceremony for its elected officials. Among them is new Mayor Roslyn White, who succeeds five-term Mayor Mark Piazza.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Eunice News

Basile mayor hosts Classic Car and Truck Show for City of Eunice

Basile Mayor Mark Denette is an classic car and truck enthusiast so it was no surprise that he hosted such a Car and Truck Show on June 4 for the City of Eunice Main Street’s “Spring into Summer” celebration. This was the fourth time that Denette has hosted this type of classic show in Eunice. Before this year’s event, Denette chaired two shows for the Experience Louisiana Festival at LSUE and…
EUNICE, LA
KLFY News 10

Lake Arthur man killed by homeowner now subject of funeral funds scam

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Joseph Tezeno, 21, of Lake Arthur, was shot and killed while allegedly trying to enter a home on North Lake Court Dr. on Monday, July 5. Following Tezeno’s death, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they were notified by Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office of fake Cashapp, Zelle, and Paypal accounts claiming to be collecting money for Tezeno’s funeral expenses.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
State police investigating four bomb threats at separate Louisiana colleges

A state-wide investigation has been launched into four bomb threats made to four different Louisiana colleges Wednesday. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, South Louisiana Community College in Morgan City, SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles, and Nunez Community College in Chalmette all received bomb threats throughout Wednesday. Affected...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Mike Hardy has plan in place as new police chief

Mike Hardy has personal and family history with the Abbeville Police Department. The newly-sworn in Chief of Police served three terms as chief from 1990-2002, and his father Minos and brother Tony also served as chief for eight years each, and his younger brother Chris is a lieutenant with the Abbeville Police.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Bomb threats force evacuations across the state

Local news stations are reporting bomb threats at regional colleges and universities across Louisiana. South Louisiana Community College’s Morgan City campus has asked students to evacuate the campus due to a bomb threat. UPDATE: 1:00 p.m.- SLCC Young Memorial Campus has been cleared of any threats. The school is suspending any classes and other activities throughout the day. Classes will resume tomorrow as scheduled.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Abbeville Meridional

PINTO TOURNEY RUNNER-UP

This past weekend, the QSA 8-and-under All-Stars from Erath and Abbeville finished as the 2022 South Zone Pinto Super Region Tournament at the Youngsville Sports Complex and will play in the Pinto World Series starting July 20 in Youngsville. Team members from left are Ja’khye Briggs, Ledger Wiggins, Grant Lee, Ashton Toups, Noah Patin, Dawson Perkins, Graham Toups, Andre Dronet, Hudson Landry, Brysen Tyler, Maddux Lege, Maddex Domingue and Hayes Thibodeaux. Coaches from left are Cody Landry, Daniel Perkins, head coach Eric Toups, Garrett Thibodeaux and Ted Toups.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Arnaudville man killed after car runs off highway in St. Landry Parish

An Arnaudville man was killed after crashing his vehicle on a St. Landry Parish highway Thursday morning. Franklin Joseph Martin, 42, of Arnaudville, was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla west on La. 686 near Lynn Robin Road when he ran off the road, struck an embankment and culvert, then came to a stop partially submerged in water. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
Men’s Haircuts: Voted Top 5 Shops & Salons in Lafayette

Acadiana men like to look good and it all starts with grooming. Hair and beard are also crucial to Acadiana business males and blue-collar men who want to look good. The barber shop or salon you choose can make a difference in the way you look, finding the one that's right for you matters.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Baton Rouge company to build 146-unit single famliy home development in Youngsville

A Baton Rouge-based developer has plans to build a 25-acre single family rental neighborhood in Youngsville. Bearing Point Properties, which is a partner in the 84-unit Arbours at Lafayette under construction in north Lafayette, will build 146 units in the 4400 block of Chemin Metairie Parkway. The company bought the property from DW Investments for just over $1.54 million in late June, land records show.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
3 Lafayette men arrested in St. Landry Parish drug bust

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Three Lafayette men are facing drug and weapons charges in St. Landry Parish. According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, detectives conducted a narcotic investigation on July 1, within St. Landry Parish that resulted in weapons and narcotic arrests of known felons.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Arthur woman accused of DUI hit and run

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur woman was arrested after wrecking her vehicle in a suspected reckless driving incident on July 4, according to the Lake Arthur Police Department. Ashley Serigny was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of driving a vehicle while intoxicated, and...
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
Bad gas recipients seek compensation for damaged vehicles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Friday, July 1, an estimated half dozen consumers’ vehicles stalled after getting gas at the Chadeaux gas station at 12210 Highway 165 near Kinder. For clarification, it’s the Chadeaux’s #3 about a half mile south of Coushatta casino and on the west side of the road. It’s owned by Kinder Ventures.
KINDER, LA

