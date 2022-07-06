Candidates running in November have until Sept. 4 to run announcements in the Abbeville Meridional

Late one evening, students at T.M. Landry College Prep surround Michael Landry as he begins one of his sermon-like speeches. “Come on y’all, we in Breaux Bridge. Nobody expects you to do anything. And for you to leave your mark, you’re going to have to do something that other people say cannot be accomplished,” Landry says.

BREAUX BRIDGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO