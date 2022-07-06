ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skylight Park featuring native plants to Ohio comes to Tower City Center

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GcUlA_0gWSKa4500
Rendering of Skylight Park in Tower City.

CLEVELAND — There’s a new park coming to Cleveland, and it’s not outside like you’d expect. You’ll find the new park featuring natural beauty and native plants to Ohio at Tower City’s Skylight Park.

The Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park, and Bedrock teamed up to bring the sights of nature—inside.

Inside the Skylight Concourse, Skylight Park will be furnished with benches, picnic tables, and chairs.

Inspired by foliage that’s found in parks through Northeast Ohio, CVNP handpicked native plants like the Eastern Purple Coneflower and the Black-eyed Susan.

The park will also feature quotes and mantras that will be featured amidst the greenery.

“We are excited for people from across the region to enjoy this innovative urban park that celebrates the value of green space for health, wellness and education,” said Donté Gibbs, Vice President of Community Partnerships at the Conservancy for CVNP, in a statement. “The Conservancy has been an enthusiastic planning partner with Bedrock to develop this new space at Tower City that brings and connects our national park with downtown Cleveland.”

The location of the new Skylight Park occupies the space of the fountains that formerly stood within the area of Skylight Concourse for decades. When News 5 reached out to Bedrock for confirmation on June 20 that the longtime fountains would be removed, the group released the following statement:

"As Bedrock invests in Tower City Center with ongoing improvements and the addition of new retail, food & beverage, entertainment and programming, we look forward to sharing more about the continuing activations for all to experience."

On Saturday, July 16, a grand opening of the park will take place, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Skylight Concourse. There will be family-friendly events that will take place throughout the summer at Skylight Park.

